Ginsters Chicken Tikka Slice 170G

image 1 of Ginsters Chicken Tikka Slice 170G
Each slice (170g) contains
  • Energy2014kJ 483kcal
    24%
  • Fat30.4g
    43%
  • Saturates13.2g
    66%
  • Sugars3.2g
    4%
  • Salt0.93g
    16%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1185kJ/284kcal

Product Description

  • British chicken thigh with tomato, potato and onion in a spicy tikka sauce, wrapped in light puff pastry.
  • Need some inspiration on sides? Have a look at our recommendations from Cornish Michelin Star and Head Chef, Chris Eden. https://www.ginsters.co.uk/side-dishes/
  • Certified palm oil - https://www.ginsters.co.uk/palm-oil/
  • At Ginsters, we ensure to use only the best of quality ingredients to bring you your favourite slices. We've been baking these to perfection since 1969.
  • -100% British farmed poultry
  • -Made with British farmed vegetables
  • -Baked in Cornwall, United Kingdom
  • -No artificial preservatives, colours or flavours
  • -We only use RSPO segregated certified palm oil
  • -Suitable for home freezing
  • -Can be eaten hot or cold
  • -Perfect for easy lunches, evening meals and on-the-go
  • Our Chicken Tikka Slice is made with 100% British chicken thigh with tomato, potato and onion in a spicy tikka sauce, wrapped in light puff pastry.
  • We've made it easy for you. Bringing you a delicious & easy meal solution, perfect for any day of the week. Whether you fancy a slice for your lunch, as a snack or a light meal, we have you sorted. For further ease, we've made them suitable so they can be frozen at home. Our slices can be eaten both hot and cold, but are best served hot and only take 20 minutes in the oven.
  • We have a variety of products all packed with flavour suitable for an evening home meal, food on-the-go, snacking or picnics. We also cater to all dietary needs. Whether you're vegetarian, vegan or gluten-free, we have something for you. Have a look at the other products in our range.
  • A taste of Cornwall
  • 100% British farmed chicken
  • Pack size: 170G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), British Chicken Thigh (22%), Tomato, Vegetable Oil (Palm, Rapeseed, Sunflower), Potato, Onion, Tomato Paste, Single Cream (Milk), Cornflour, Ground Spices, Egg, Salt, Coriander, Milk, Coconut, Sugar, Demerara Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Garlic Purée, Ground Mustard Seeds, Colour: Paprika Extract, Lactic Acid

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Milk, Mustard, Wheat

Storage

Keep refrigeratedSuitable for home freezing Freeze before use by date and consume within 1 month. To eat cold, defrost thoroughly and consume within 24 hours. Do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Heat on full power for 1 min 30 secs (800W). Leave to stand for 1 min.

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging. For best results oven bake.
These are guidelines only, appliances may vary.
Please ensure food is piping hot before serving.

Produce of

Baked in Cornwall, United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy this slice hot or cold

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Name and address

  • Ginsters,
  • Callington,
  • Cornwall.,
  • PL17 7XG.

Net Contents

170g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 1185kJ/284kcal
Fat 17.9g
Saturates 7.8g
Carbohydrate 21.7g
Sugars 1.9g
Fibre 1.7g
Protein 8.2g
Salt 0.55g

Safety information

