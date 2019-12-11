Maltesers Fun Size 9 Pack 195G

I love maltesers but I only had eight pkts in my l
I love maltesers but I only had eight pkts in my last purchase instead of nine, feel cheeted.
DID the TRICK!
Kept my Good Lady WIFE happy!!
Was ideal for party bags and to used them to decorate chocolate birthday cake. Good value.
Rip-off
I love Maltesers but the multipack is a rip-off. Normally you get 10 or 11 in a bag. With the last multipack I bought, the bags contained 7 or 8 Maltesers each. One bag had just 4 in it! I won't buy this again.