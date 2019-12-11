By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Maltesers Fun Size 9 Pack 195G

4(4)Write a review
image 1 of Maltesers Fun Size 9 Pack 195G
£ 1.50
£0.77/100g

Offer

1x = 19.5g
  • Energy411kJ 98kcal
    5%
  • Fat4.8g
    7%
  • Saturates2.9g
    15%
  • Sugars10.1g
    11%
  • Salt0.09g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2108kJ

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate (73%) with a honeycombed centre (23%).
  • Visit www.info.fairtrade.net
  • 9 fun size bags full of little delicious smooth milk chocolate balls with a crispy malty centre
  • The lighter way to enjoy chocolate... Why not share? Maltesers
  • Little pockets of fun, made for sharing, perfect for the lunchbox
  • Fairtrade Chocolate
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 195g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Coca Butter, Glucose Syrup, Barley Malt Extract, Cocoa Mass, Palm Fat, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E492), Wheat Flour, Palm Kernel Fat, Palm Kernel Oil, Raising Agents (E341, E500, E501), Wheat Gluten, Salt, Glazing Agent (Pectin), Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter, Sugar, Cocoa, Vanilla: traded in compliance with Fairtrade Standards

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 10, Portions size: 19.5g

Name and address

  • GB:
  • Freepost Mars.
  • IRL:
  • Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • GB:
  • Freepost Mars Consumer Care.
  • 0800 952 0077
  • www.mars.co.uk
  • www.marsnutrition.co.uk
  • IRL:
  • Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315

Net Contents

195g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g/ 19.5g (%*)
Energy 2108kJ411kJ (5%)
-503kcal98kcal (5%)
Fat 24.6g4.8g (7%)
of which saturates 15.1g2.9g (15%)
Carbohydrate 61.6g12.0g (4%)
of which sugars 51.7g10.1g (11%)
Protein 8.2g1.6g (3%)
Salt 0.45g0.09g (2%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

I love maltesers but I only had eight pkts in my l

4 stars

I love maltesers but I only had eight pkts in my last purchase instead of nine, feel cheeted.

DID the TRICK!

5 stars

Kept my Good Lady WIFE happy!!

Was ideal for party bags and to used them to decor

5 stars

Was ideal for party bags and to used them to decorate chocolate birthday cake. Good value.

Rip-off

2 stars

I love Maltesers but the multipack is a rip-off. Normally you get 10 or 11 in a bag. With the last multipack I bought, the bags contained 7 or 8 Maltesers each. One bag had just 4 in it! I won't buy this again.

Usually bought next

Twix Funsize 275G

£ 1.50
£0.55/100g

Offer

Milky Way Funsize Minis 14 Pack 227G

£ 1.50
£0.66/100g

Offer

Mars Funsize Minis 13 Pack 250G

£ 1.50
£0.60/100g

Offer

Cadbury Dairy Milk Buttons Chocolate Treat Size Minis 12 Pack 170G

£ 2.79
£1.65/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here