By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Milky Way Fun Size 14 Pack 227G

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Milky Way Fun Size 14 Pack 227G
£ 1.50
£0.66/100g

Offer

1 x bar = 15.5g
  • Energy289kJ 69kcal
    3%
  • Fat2.3g
    3%
  • Saturates1.1g
    6%
  • Sugars10.3g
    11%
  • Salt0.08g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1864kJ

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate with a light whipped white centre (62%).
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Kosher - KLBD-D
  • Pack size: 227g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Sunflower Oil, Milk Fat, Lactose, Whey Powder (from Milk), Barley Malt Extract, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Egg White Powder, Palm Fat, Milk Protein, Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Peanut

Number of uses

Portions per pack: ~14, Portion size: 15.5g

Importer address

  • GB:
  • Freepost Mars.
  • IRL:
  • Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • GB:
  • Freepost Mars Consumer Care.
  • 0800 952 0077
  • www.mars.co.uk
  • www.marsnutrition.co.uk
  • IRL:
  • Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315

Net Contents

227g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g/ 15.5g (%*)
Energy 1864kJ289kJ (3%)
-443kcal69kcal (3%)
Fat 15.0g2.3g (3%)
of which saturates 7.1g1.1g (6%)
Carbohydrate 73.4g11.4g (4%)
of which sugars 66.2g10.3g (11%)
Protein 3.3g0.5g (1%)
Salt 0.54g0.08g (1%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Mars Funsize Minis 13 Pack 250G

£ 1.50
£0.60/100g

Offer

Maltesers Funsize Minis 9 Pack 195G

£ 1.50
£0.77/100g

Offer

Twix Funsize 275G

£ 1.50
£0.55/100g

Offer

Nestle Smarties Mini Carton 187G

£ 2.79
£1.50/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here