Mars Variety Funsize 20 Pack 358G

- Twix® - Milk chocolate (35%) covered caramel (32%) and biscuit (26%). Milky Way® - Milk chocolate with a light whipped white centre (62%). Mars® - Milk chocolate (36%) with soft nougat (34%) and caramel centre (29%). Snickers® - Milk chocolate (35%) with soft nougat (16%) and caramel centre (27%) with fresh roasted peanuts (22%). Maltesers® - Milk chocolate (73%) with a honeycombed centre (23%).
- Maltesers® - Visit www.info.fairtrade.net
- Portions per pack: 3, Portion size: 20g
- Portions per pack: 5, Portion size: 15.5g
- Portions per pack: 5, Portion size: 18g
- Portions per pack: 4, Portion size: 18g
- Portions per pack: 3, Portion size: 19.5g
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Kosher - KLBD
- Pack size: 358G
- May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Oats
- Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Peanuts, Soya, Wheat
- GB:
- Freepost Mars Consumer Care.
- IRL:
- Mars Ireland,
- Box 3856,
- Dublin.
358g ℮
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Full Cream Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Sunflower Oil, Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose, Whey Powder (from Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa, Milk Fat, Barley Malt Extract, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Egg White Powder, Palm Fat, Milk Protein, Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum
Typical Values / 100g / 18g (%*) Energy 1863kJ 335kJ (4%) - 443kcal 80kcal (4%) Fat 15.7g 2.8g (4%) of which saturates 7.7g 1.4g (7%) Carbohydrate 70.9g 12.8g (5%) of which sugars 61.9g 11.1g (12%) Protein 3.9g 0.7g (1%) Salt 0.43g 0.08g (1%) *Reference intake of an average (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal) - -
Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Glucose Syrup, Barley Malt Extract, Cocoa Mass, Palm Fat, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E492), Wheat Flour, Palm Kernel Fat, Palm Kernel Oil, Raising Agents (E341, E500, E501), Wheat Gluten, Salt, Glazing Agent (Pectin), Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter, Sugar, Cocoa, Vanilla: traded in compliance with Fairtrade Standards
Typical Values / 100g / 19.5g (%*) Energy 2108kJ 411kJ (5%) - 503kcal 98kcal (5%) Fat 24.6g 4.8g (7%) of which saturates 15.1g 2.9g (15%) Carbohydrate 61.6g 12.0g (4%) of which sugars 51.7g 10.1g (11%) Protein 8.2g 1.6g (3%) Salt 0.45g 0.09g (2%) *Reference intake of an average (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal) - -
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Sunflower Oil, Milk Fat, Lactose, Whey Powder (from Milk), Barley Malt Extract, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Egg White Powder, Palm Fat, Milk Protein, Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum
Typical Values / 100g / 15.5g (%*) Energy 1864kJ 289kJ (3%) - 443kcal 69kcal (3%) Fat 15.0g 2.3g (3%) of which saturates 7.1g 1.1g (6%) Carbohydrate 73.4g 11.4g (4%) of which sugars 66.2g 10.3g (11%) Protein 3.3g 0.5g (1%) Salt 0.54g 0.08g (1%) *Reference intake of an average (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal) - -
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Wheat Flour (17%), Palm Fat, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose, Milk Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Raising Agent (E500), Natural Vanilla Extract
Typical Values / 100g / 20g (%*) Energy 2065kJ 413kJ (5%) - 493kcal 99kcal (5%) Fat 23.7g 4.7g (7%) of which saturates 13.7g 2.7g (14%) Carbohydrate 64.9g 13.0g (5%) of which sugars 49.1g 9.8g (11%) Protein 4.4g 0.9g (2%) Salt 0.41g 0.08g (1%) *Reference intake of an average (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal) - -
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Peanuts, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Sunflower Oil, Lactose, Milk Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Palm Fat, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Egg White Powder, Milk Protein, Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum
Typical Values / 100g / 18g (%*) Energy 2018kJ 363kJ (4%) - 482kcal 87kcal (4%) Fat 22.5g 4.0g (6%) of which saturates 7.9g 1.4g (7%) Carbohydrate 60.5g 10.9g (4%) of which sugars 51.8g 9.3g (10%) Protein 8.6g 1.5g (3%) Salt 0.63g 0.11g (2%) *Reference intake of an average (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal) - -
