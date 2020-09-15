By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Mars Variety Funsize 20 Pack 358G

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Mars Variety Funsize 20 Pack 358G
£ 3.50
£0.98/100g

Product Description

  • Twix® - Milk chocolate (35%) covered caramel (32%) and biscuit (26%). Milky Way® - Milk chocolate with a light whipped white centre (62%). Mars® - Milk chocolate (36%) with soft nougat (34%) and caramel centre (29%). Snickers® - Milk chocolate (35%) with soft nougat (16%) and caramel centre (27%) with fresh roasted peanuts (22%). Maltesers® - Milk chocolate (73%) with a honeycombed centre (23%).
  • Maltesers® - Visit www.info.fairtrade.net
  • Twix®
  • Portions per pack: 3, Portion size: 20g
  • Milky Way®
  • Portions per pack: 5, Portion size: 15.5g
  • Mars®
  • Portions per pack: 5, Portion size: 18g
  • Snickers®
  • Portions per pack: 4, Portion size: 18g
  • Maltesers®
  • Portions per pack: 3, Portion size: 19.5g
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 358G

Information

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Oats
  • Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Peanuts, Soya, Wheat

Name and address

  • GB:
  • Freepost Mars Consumer Care.
  • IRL:
  • Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin.

Return to

  • GB:
  • Freepost Mars Consumer Care.
  • 0845 0450042
  • www.mars.co.uk
  • www.marsnutrition.co.uk
  • IRL:
  • Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315

Net Contents

358g ℮

    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • Kosher - KLBD
    • Twix®
    • Milky Way®
    • Mars®
    • Snickers®
    • Maltesers®

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Full Cream Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Sunflower Oil, Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose, Whey Powder (from Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa, Milk Fat, Barley Malt Extract, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Egg White Powder, Palm Fat, Milk Protein, Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Oats
    • Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Peanuts, Soya, Wheat

    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100g/ 18g (%*)
    Energy 1863kJ335kJ (4%)
    -443kcal80kcal (4%)
    Fat 15.7g2.8g (4%)
    of which saturates 7.7g1.4g (7%)
    Carbohydrate 70.9g12.8g (5%)
    of which sugars 61.9g11.1g (12%)
    Protein 3.9g0.7g (1%)
    Salt 0.43g0.08g (1%)
    *Reference intake of an average (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • Kosher - KLBD
    • Twix®
    • Milky Way®
    • Mars®
    • Snickers®
    • Maltesers®

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Glucose Syrup, Barley Malt Extract, Cocoa Mass, Palm Fat, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E492), Wheat Flour, Palm Kernel Fat, Palm Kernel Oil, Raising Agents (E341, E500, E501), Wheat Gluten, Salt, Glazing Agent (Pectin), Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter, Sugar, Cocoa, Vanilla: traded in compliance with Fairtrade Standards

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Oats
    • Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Peanuts, Soya, Wheat

    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100g/ 19.5g (%*)
    Energy 2108kJ411kJ (5%)
    -503kcal98kcal (5%)
    Fat 24.6g4.8g (7%)
    of which saturates 15.1g2.9g (15%)
    Carbohydrate 61.6g12.0g (4%)
    of which sugars 51.7g10.1g (11%)
    Protein 8.2g1.6g (3%)
    Salt 0.45g0.09g (2%)
    *Reference intake of an average (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • Kosher - KLBD
    • Twix®
    • Milky Way®
    • Mars®
    • Snickers®
    • Maltesers®

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Sunflower Oil, Milk Fat, Lactose, Whey Powder (from Milk), Barley Malt Extract, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Egg White Powder, Palm Fat, Milk Protein, Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Oats
    • Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Peanuts, Soya, Wheat

    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100g/ 15.5g (%*)
    Energy 1864kJ289kJ (3%)
    -443kcal69kcal (3%)
    Fat 15.0g2.3g (3%)
    of which saturates 7.1g1.1g (6%)
    Carbohydrate 73.4g11.4g (4%)
    of which sugars 66.2g10.3g (11%)
    Protein 3.3g0.5g (1%)
    Salt 0.54g0.08g (1%)
    *Reference intake of an average (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • Kosher - KLBD
    • Twix®
    • Milky Way®
    • Mars®
    • Snickers®
    • Maltesers®

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Wheat Flour (17%), Palm Fat, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose, Milk Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Raising Agent (E500), Natural Vanilla Extract

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Oats
    • Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Peanuts, Soya, Wheat

    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100g/ 20g (%*)
    Energy 2065kJ413kJ (5%)
    -493kcal99kcal (5%)
    Fat 23.7g4.7g (7%)
    of which saturates 13.7g2.7g (14%)
    Carbohydrate 64.9g13.0g (5%)
    of which sugars 49.1g9.8g (11%)
    Protein 4.4g0.9g (2%)
    Salt 0.41g0.08g (1%)
    *Reference intake of an average (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • Kosher - KLBD
    • Twix®
    • Milky Way®
    • Mars®
    • Snickers®
    • Maltesers®

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Peanuts, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Sunflower Oil, Lactose, Milk Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Palm Fat, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Egg White Powder, Milk Protein, Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Oats
    • Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Peanuts, Soya, Wheat

    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100g/ 18g (%*)
    Energy 2018kJ363kJ (4%)
    -482kcal87kcal (4%)
    Fat 22.5g4.0g (6%)
    of which saturates 7.9g1.4g (7%)
    Carbohydrate 60.5g10.9g (4%)
    of which sugars 51.8g9.3g (10%)
    Protein 8.6g1.5g (3%)
    Salt 0.63g0.11g (2%)
    *Reference intake of an average (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.43
£0.43/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Pre Pack Broccoli 350G

£ 0.35
£1.00/kg

Offer

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here