Mars Fun Size 13 Pack 250G

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Mars Fun Size 13 Pack 250G
£ 1.50
£0.60/100g

Offer

1x = 18g
  • Energy335kJ 80kcal
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1863kJ

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate (36%) with soft nougat (34%) and caramel centre (29%)
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Kosher - KLBD-D
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Full Cream Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Sunflower Oil, Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose, Whey Powder (from Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa, Milk Fat, Barley Malt Extract, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Egg White Powder, Palm Fat, Hydrolysed Milk Protein, Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Peanut

Number of uses

Portions per pack: ~13, Portion size: 18.0g

Importer address

  • GB:
  • Freepost Mars.
  • IRL:
  • Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • GB:
  • Freepost Mars Consumer Care.
  • 0845 0450042
  • www.mars.co.uk
  • www.marsnutrition.co.uk
  • IRL:
  • Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g/ 18g (%*)
Energy 1863kJ335kJ (4%)
-443kcal80kcal (4%)
Fat 15.7g2.8g (4%)
of which saturates 7.7g1.4g (7%)
Carbohydrate 70.7g12.8g (5%)
of which sugars 61.9g11.1g (12%)
Protein 3.9g0.7g (1%)
Salt 0.43g0.08g (1%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Very good and small in size

5 stars

