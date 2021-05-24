We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Twix Chocolate Bar 75G

image 1 of Twix Chocolate Bar 75G
£ 0.80
£1.07/100g

Offer

1x Finger = 37.5g
  • Energy778kJ 186kcal
    9%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2074kJ

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate (35%) covered caramel (32%) and biscuit (26%)
  • https://betreatwise.net/
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Kosher - KLBD-D
  • Pack size: 75G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Wheat Flour (17%), Palm Fat, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Condensed Milk, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose, Milk Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Raising Agent (E500), Natural Vanilla Extract

Allergy Information

  • (May contain: Hazelnut, Almond, Gluten (Barley, Oats))

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 2, Portion size: 37.5g

Importer address

  • GB: Freepost Mars.
  • IRL: Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • GB: Freepost Mars Consumer Care.
  • 0845 0450042
  • www.mars.co.uk
  • IRL: Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315

Net Contents

2 x 37.5g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g37.5g (%*)
Energy 2074kJ778kJ (9%)
-495kcal186kcal (9%)
Fat 24.0g9.0g (13%)
of which saturates 13.9g5.2g (26%)
Carbohydrate 64.6g24.2g (9%)
of which sugars 48.8g18.3g (20%)
Protein 4.5g1.7g (3%)
Salt 0.44g0.16g (3%)
*Reference intake of an average adult ( 8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--
