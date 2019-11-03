By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Jam Doughnuts 5 Pack

3(8)Write a review
Tesco Jam Doughnuts 5 Pack
£ 1.00
£0.20/each
One doughnut
  • Energy922kJ 220kcal
    11%
  • Fat8.5g
    12%
  • Saturates3.1g
    16%
  • Sugars9.0g
    10%
  • Salt0.34g
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1397kJ / 333kcal

Product Description

  • 5 Doughnuts with apple and raspberry jam filling.
  • Soft, sweet & sticky Sugar dusted with a fruity jam filling
Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Apple and Raspberry Jam Filling (18%), Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Dextrose, Sugar, Yeast, Milk Proteins, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Bicarbonate), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt, Cornflour, Thickener (Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Apple and Raspberry Jam Filling contains: Glucose Syrup, Apple Purée, Sugar, Raspberry Purée, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate), Colour (Anthocyanins), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold, Also, may contain peanuts, nuts, sesame seeds, egg and soya

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Not suitable for home freezing.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling

Net Contents

5

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne doughnut (66g)
Energy1397kJ / 333kcal922kJ / 220kcal
Fat12.9g8.5g
Saturates4.7g3.1g
Carbohydrate47.1g31.1g
Sugars13.6g9.0g
Fibre1.7g1.1g
Protein6.2g4.1g
Salt0.52g0.34g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

8 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Poor doughnuts

2 stars

Only nice when you get to the jam. The dough is heavy, dry and tasteless.

Awful!

2 stars

Nothing like the cheaper ones!!......very heavy,hardly any jam and slimy,will not be buying again ....will stick to your cheaper ones at much better value.

The tiniest bit of jam in each doughnut, just a mo

1 stars

The tiniest bit of jam in each doughnut, just a mouthful of soggy dough

YUKKY

1 stars

By the time there arrive by home delivery they are stale and hard - YUK

TESCO JAM DOUGHNUTS - BEST DOUGHNUTS AVAILABLE

5 stars

We hadn't used to purchase Jam Doughnuts ever..... but one day in January, 2019, my husband picked up a pack. There are three adults in our household, me, my husband and adult son. We are all now addicted to Tesco's doughnuts. We purchase a pack of the jam ones every day, so they are nice and fresh. One day our store ran out of Jam variety so I picked up the custard ones - oh goodness they were wonderful. Some days now we purchase a pack of jam and a pack of custard ones. My husband prefers jam and my son and I prefer jam. My husband does the daily shop on his way home from work and always picks up a pack.... I have three adult daughters and 10 grandchildren and our love of tesco's doughnuts now runs all through the family....We have purchased twice from Morrisons, which admittedly are larger, but covered in a sort of icing sugar (not as nice as Tesco brand), and have also purchased from Sainbsbury's (who have a small branch about 1/4 mile from home), the Sainsbury ones are covered in sugar, but seem to have a big sallty taste, Sainsbury's ones are still our second choice, Morrisons our third choice and obviously from this review your Brand (Tesco) bakes the best doughnuts. We have not checked Asda ones, as we haven't shopped at Asda for years. I have given Tesco Jam Doughnuts 5 pack a 5 star rating, and if I could give it 6 then I would. Well done Tesco :)

DON'T BUY

1 stars

These jam doughnuts are absolutely disgusting, they are not edible and leave you with a greasy lard taste in your mouth! you don't get any flavour just a greasy tasting mouth and greasy fingers! I tried to eat one but couldn't manage it as all I could taste was the lard, it definitely tasted lardy it was disgusting, I spitted it out and threw the rest away. Leave well alone and buy the 5 in a bag one's they're delicious! Tesco should stop baking the above doughnuts and ban them from the shelves. I didn't want to leave a star rating, but it wouldn't let me submit without one.

Scrumdiddlyumptious

5 stars

I buy these too often as they are absolutely lovely

Jam Doughnuts

5 stars

My complaint is that twice in a row these have been substituted with chocolate doughnuts which I don't really like. Please increase production of Jam Doughnuts as they are too popular. Thank you.

