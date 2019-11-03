Poor doughnuts
Only nice when you get to the jam. The dough is heavy, dry and tasteless.
Awful!
Nothing like the cheaper ones!!......very heavy,hardly any jam and slimy,will not be buying again ....will stick to your cheaper ones at much better value.
The tiniest bit of jam in each doughnut, just a mouthful of soggy dough
YUKKY
By the time there arrive by home delivery they are stale and hard - YUK
TESCO JAM DOUGHNUTS - BEST DOUGHNUTS AVAILABLE
We hadn't used to purchase Jam Doughnuts ever..... but one day in January, 2019, my husband picked up a pack. There are three adults in our household, me, my husband and adult son. We are all now addicted to Tesco's doughnuts. We purchase a pack of the jam ones every day, so they are nice and fresh. One day our store ran out of Jam variety so I picked up the custard ones - oh goodness they were wonderful. Some days now we purchase a pack of jam and a pack of custard ones. My husband prefers jam and my son and I prefer jam. My husband does the daily shop on his way home from work and always picks up a pack.... I have three adult daughters and 10 grandchildren and our love of tesco's doughnuts now runs all through the family....We have purchased twice from Morrisons, which admittedly are larger, but covered in a sort of icing sugar (not as nice as Tesco brand), and have also purchased from Sainbsbury's (who have a small branch about 1/4 mile from home), the Sainsbury ones are covered in sugar, but seem to have a big sallty taste, Sainsbury's ones are still our second choice, Morrisons our third choice and obviously from this review your Brand (Tesco) bakes the best doughnuts. We have not checked Asda ones, as we haven't shopped at Asda for years. I have given Tesco Jam Doughnuts 5 pack a 5 star rating, and if I could give it 6 then I would. Well done Tesco :)
DON'T BUY
These jam doughnuts are absolutely disgusting, they are not edible and leave you with a greasy lard taste in your mouth! you don't get any flavour just a greasy tasting mouth and greasy fingers! I tried to eat one but couldn't manage it as all I could taste was the lard, it definitely tasted lardy it was disgusting, I spitted it out and threw the rest away. Leave well alone and buy the 5 in a bag one's they're delicious! Tesco should stop baking the above doughnuts and ban them from the shelves. I didn't want to leave a star rating, but it wouldn't let me submit without one.
Scrumdiddlyumptious
I buy these too often as they are absolutely lovely
Jam Doughnuts
My complaint is that twice in a row these have been substituted with chocolate doughnuts which I don't really like. Please increase production of Jam Doughnuts as they are too popular. Thank you.