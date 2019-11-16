Tesco 5 Chocolate Doughnuts

I just don’t know how to live without these donuts
Dave, these were the best donuts I’ve had in my life. They have been a very big part in my life. These donuts were with me in my darkest moments. I am heartbroken that you have stopped making these. I’ve been to 8 different Tesco’s in the Carlisle and Glasgow area and I am still disappointed. Don’t break my heart Dave
DOUGHNUT HEAVEN
Why have Tesco stopped selling these? These are literally the best doughnuts EVER
Very disappointed. Heavy and chewy. More filling!
Very disappointed. Very heavy. Parts were chewy as if not proved sufficiently. Coating with icing sugar made them sticky and messy to eat. Very little filling.
Dry
Dry , very little sauce and tasted like they had been frozen and then thawed out as they all felt damp.I do not recommend.
These are greasy on the outside and enclose an almost tasteless blob of brown stuff. custard doughnuts are much better!
Amazing
These are my favourite doughnuts the chocolate is to die for and theres so much fillings good quality and good price . 2 Tesco shops near us are always sold out so they need to keep stocking them
These were absolutely delicious. Unfortunately, it regularly meant that my quick trips to grab milk or some vegetables always resulted in doughnuts joining me home - they never lasted long! Shame they seem to have been discontinued in many places.
I bought these as a luxury and found them most disappointing. The dough was dense and claggy and the filling, which occupied about 25% of the interior, was flavourless and overly sweet. I will not be purchasing again.
Nasty.
These weren’t at all “soft and squidgy”! They were more “hard and stodgy”! I’d recommend you buy Tesco lovely, fresh doughnuts.