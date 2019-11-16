By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 5 Chocolate Doughnuts

3(9)Write a review
Tesco 5 Chocolate Doughnuts
£ 1.00
£0.20/each
One doughnut
  • Energy1028kJ 246kcal
    12%
  • Fat12.3g
    18%
  • Saturates3.9g
    20%
  • Sugars9.8g
    11%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1558kJ / 372kcal

Product Description

  • 5 Doughnuts with chocolate flavoured filling.
  Soft, sweet & sticky. Sugar dusted with a smooth chocolate flavoured filling
  • Soft, sweet & sticky. Sugar dusted with a smooth chocolate flavoured filling

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Chocolate Flavoured Filling (18%) [Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Dried Skimmed Milk, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Cocoa Mass], Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Dextrose, Sugar, Yeast, Milk Proteins, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Bicarbonate), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt, Cornflour, Thickener (Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds, peanuts and nuts and egg. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Not suitable for home freezing.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

5

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne doughnut (66g)
Energy1558kJ / 372kcal1028kJ / 246kcal
Fat18.6g12.3g
Saturates5.9g3.9g
Carbohydrate43.8g28.9g
Sugars14.9g9.8g
Fibre1.8g1.2g
Protein6.5g4.3g
Salt0.5g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

9 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

I just don’t know how to live without these donuts

5 stars

Dave, these were the best donuts I’ve had in my life. They have been a very big part in my life. These donuts were with me in my darkest moments. I am heartbroken that you have stopped making these. I’ve been to 8 different Tesco’s in the Carlisle and Glasgow area and I am still disappointed. Don’t break my heart Dave

DOUGHNUT HEAVEN

5 stars

Why have Tesco stopped selling these? These are literally the best doughnuts EVER

Very disappointed. Heavy and chewy. More filling!

2 stars

Very disappointed. Very heavy. Parts were chewy as if not proved sufficiently. Coating with icing sugar made them sticky and messy to eat. Very little filling.

Dry

1 stars

Dry , very little sauce and tasted like they had been frozen and then thawed out as they all felt damp.I do not recommend.

These are greasy on the outside and enclose an alm

1 stars

These are greasy on the outside and enclose an almost tasteless blob of brown stuff. custard doughnuts are much better!

Amazing

5 stars

These are my favourite doughnuts the chocolate is to die for and theres so much fillings good quality and good price . 2 Tesco shops near us are always sold out so they need to keep stocking them

These were absolutely delicious. Unfortunately, it

5 stars

These were absolutely delicious. Unfortunately, it regularly meant that my quick trips to grab milk or some vegetables always resulted in doughnuts joining me home - they never lasted long! Shame they seem to have been discontinued in many places.

I bought these as a luxury and found them most dis

1 stars

I bought these as a luxury and found them most disappointing. The dough was dense and claggy and the filling, which occupied about 25% of the interior, was flavourless and overly sweet. I will not be purchasing again.

Nasty.

2 stars

These weren’t at all “soft and squidgy”! They were more “hard and stodgy”! I’d recommend you buy Tesco lovely, fresh doughnuts.

