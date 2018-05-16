By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fresh Gourmet Ciabatta Croutons 28G

image 1 of Fresh Gourmet Ciabatta Croutons 28G
£ 0.50
£1.79/100g

Product Description

  • Basil Pesto Ciabatta Croutons
  • Baked not fried
  • Made from artisan bread
  • For salads, soups & more
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 28g

Information

Ingredients

Bread (Enriched Flour [Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid], Salt, Sugar, Garlic Yeast), Sunflower Oil, Seasoning (Salt, Cheese Powder, Garlic Powder, Whey Powder, Sugar, Spice, Onion Powder, Parsley*, Basil* [0.4%], Natural Flavors), *Dehydrated

Allergy Information

  • Allergy advice: Contains Wheat, Barley, Gluten, Milk, May contain: Nuts

Storage

Keep the bag closed in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Product of USA

Preparation and Usage

  • Add a burst of flavor to any meal!
  • Tomato Mozzarella Salad

Importer address

  • Maritime Sales Ltd,
  • 2 Delacourt Road,
  • Blackheath,
  • London,
  • UK,
  • SE3 8XA.

Net Contents

28g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 1801kJ
-431kcal
Protein 9.5g
Carbohydrate 68.7g
of which sugars 4.4g
Fat 13.1g
of which saturates 1.5g
Fibre 4.6g
Sodium 1.1g
Salt equivalent 2.7g

