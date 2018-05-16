Fresh Gourmet Ciabatta Croutons 28G

Product Description
- Basil Pesto Ciabatta Croutons
- Baked not fried
- Made from artisan bread
- For salads, soups & more
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 28g
Information
Ingredients
Bread (Enriched Flour [Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid], Salt, Sugar, Garlic Yeast), Sunflower Oil, Seasoning (Salt, Cheese Powder, Garlic Powder, Whey Powder, Sugar, Spice, Onion Powder, Parsley*, Basil* [0.4%], Natural Flavors), *Dehydrated
Allergy Information
- Allergy advice: Contains Wheat, Barley, Gluten, Milk, May contain: Nuts
Storage
Keep the bag closed in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Product of USA
Preparation and Usage
- Add a burst of flavor to any meal!
- Tomato Mozzarella Salad
Importer address
- Maritime Sales Ltd,
- 2 Delacourt Road,
- Blackheath,
- London,
- UK,
- SE3 8XA.
Return to
- www.freshgourmet.com
Net Contents
28g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1801kJ
|-
|431kcal
|Protein
|9.5g
|Carbohydrate
|68.7g
|of which sugars
|4.4g
|Fat
|13.1g
|of which saturates
|1.5g
|Fibre
|4.6g
|Sodium
|1.1g
|Salt equivalent
|2.7g
