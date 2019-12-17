Mccain Roasted Garlic Wedges 750G

Nicest Wedges I've Ever Bought
I only ever occasionally buy potato wedges, more as a tasty little addition to whatever the main meal is. So, when I bought these I fully accepted and expected just that from them..HOWEVER..they were not just a standard little addition to dinner - they are actually lovely and hugely moreish !! I'm an old goat, and have had wedges from most every supermarket and takeaway going. These are the nicest ones of them all by a good margin. The garlic seasoning is well flavoured, without being too strong. And the potato itself is excellent - fresh, fluffy and tasty. Bought it on a whim last week. Just done my online shopping and found myself buying 2 more packs !! Kiss of death, as most any product I really like, ends up discontinued in no time..drat !! :-)) Pete