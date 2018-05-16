Alpro Unsweetened Soya Milk 6X1 Litre

- Energy64kcal3%
- Fat3.6g5%
- Saturates0.6g3%
- Sugars0.2g0%
- Salt0.06g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 134 kJ/32 kcal
Product Description
- Soya drink with added calcium and vitamins.
- Good for the planet
- Alpro® drinks use less land and less water and generate less CO2 than dairy milk.
- Caring for people & planet
- A varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle is recommended for good health.
- It's the bean, the whole bean and almost nothing but the bean. With no added sugars, containing soya beans blended with water and a few extra vitamins and minerals, this blend is about as strong as plant powered goodness can be.
- Enjoy plant power
- Good for you
- Nutritious and a source of high-quality soya protein, which contributes to muscle maintenance.
- Pure taste of soya
- U.H.T.
- Source of protein
- Low in saturated fat + calcium & vit. B2, B12, D
- Easy to digest as naturally lactose free
- Naturally low in saturated fat and free from animal fat
- Free from dairy, gluten and wheat
- Free from colours and preservatives
- Proterra certified - Sustainability non-GMO soya
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 6l
Information
Ingredients
Water, Hulled Soya Beans (6.5%), Acidity Regulators (Monopotassium Phosphate, Dipotassium Phosphate), Calcium (Calcium Carbonate), Maltodextrin, Stabiliser (Gellan Gum), Vitamins (Riboflavin (B2), B12, D2)
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Almonds and Hazelnuts
Storage
Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 5 days of opening and before 'best before date (see top of pack).
Produce of
Made in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Best served chilled, do not freeze!
- Can be introduced as part of a healthy balanced diet from 6 months of age. Suitable as main milk alternative from 2 years.
Number of uses
This pack contains 5 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Name and address
- Made for:
- Alpro (UK) Ltd,
- Northants,
- NN15 5YT.
Return to
- www.alpro.com
- UK 0800 0 188 180
- ROI 1800 992 878
Net Contents
1l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 ml
|Reference intake Adults
|Energy
|134 kJ/32 kcal
|8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal
|Fat
|1.8 g
|70 g
|Saturates
|0.3 g
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|0.2 g
|Sugars
|0.1 g
|90 g
|Fibre
|0.6 g
|Protein
|3.3 g
|Salt
|0.03 g
|6 g
|D
|0.75 µg
|Riboflavin (B2)
|0.21 mg
|B12
|0.38 µg
|Calcium
|120 mg*
|Lactose
|nil
|of which
|-
|-
|Vitamins:
|-
|-
|Minerals:
|-
|-
|*= 15% of the nutrient reference values
|-
|-
|-
|-
|These values are approximate due to the variations which occur in natural ingredients
|-
|-
