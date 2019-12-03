Tesco Seasonal New Potatoes 750G

Not from Cornwall
"Delicate & sweet Freshly harvested from the rich soils of Cornwall" was the description on the website when I ordered these potatoes. The packaging says they are from Italy, if I'd known this I would not have ordered them. I try to keep my food miles low if possible but how can I if the information is incorrect?
Wonderful flavour, easy scrape.
Excelent, now these are really new, easy scrape wonderful flavour. Well done Tesco.
Lovely potatoes but, I'm afraid, they went out of
Lovely potatoes but, I'm afraid, they went out of date on day they were delivered! I'll be more vigilant this time.
bitter & watery
i received the ayeshire version, they were watery and had a horrible bitter taste
Out standing potatoesgood for vaule and nice to ea
Out standing potatoesgood for vaule and nice to eat
very tasty
very good potatoes much better than jersey royals i store a few bags in peat for the Christmas dinner