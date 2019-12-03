By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Seasonal New Potatoes 750G

3.5(6)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Seasonal New Potatoes 750G
£ 1.25
£1.67/kg

Product Description

  • New potatoes.
  • Delicate & sweet Freshly harvested from the rich soils of Cornwall
  • Pack size: 750g
  • Pack size: 750g

Information

Ingredients

Potato

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produce of

Preparation and Usage

  • Hob ~ for boiled Place potatoes in saucepan. Add just enough cold water to cover and add salt if desired. Cover with lid, bring to boil and simmer for 20 -25 minutes or until tender. Drain and serve. Steam ~ for steamed Place potatoes in a steamer above a pan of boiling water. Cover with lid and steam for 20 -25 minutes or until tender. Once cooked stand for 2 minutes before serving. Preparation Guidelines: Scrub gently and rinse well.

Net Contents

750g

6 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Not from Cornwall

1 stars

"Delicate & sweet Freshly harvested from the rich soils of Cornwall" was the description on the website when I ordered these potatoes. The packaging says they are from Italy, if I'd known this I would not have ordered them. I try to keep my food miles low if possible but how can I if the information is incorrect?

Wonderful flavour, easy scrape.

5 stars

Excelent, now these are really new, easy scrape wonderful flavour. Well done Tesco.

Lovely potatoes but, I'm afraid, they went out of

3 stars

Lovely potatoes but, I'm afraid, they went out of date on day they were delivered! I'll be more vigilant this time.

bitter & watery

1 stars

i received the ayeshire version, they were watery and had a horrible bitter taste

Out standing potatoesgood for vaule and nice to ea

5 stars

Out standing potatoesgood for vaule and nice to eat

very tasty

5 stars

very good potatoes much better than jersey royals i store a few bags in peat for the Christmas dinner

