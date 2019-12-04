By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Lamb Diced Leg 300G

2.5(9)Write a review
Tesco Lamb Diced Leg 300G
£ 4.00
£13.34/kg
  • Energy901kJ 216kcal
    11%
  • Fat13.4g
    19%
  • Saturates7.0g
    35%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 721kJ / 173kcal

Product Description

  • Diced lamb Leg.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • From Trusted Farms, our lamb is fed on a grass based diet and cared for with high welfare standards to ensure great quality and flavoursome lamb
  • Diced for your convenience, perfect for slow cooking
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • From trusted farms
  • Diced for your convenience, perfect for slow cooking
  • Expertly selected for freshness & quality
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost throroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove lamb from packaging. Place some flour in a bowl and season with salt and pepper. Toss cubes in flour to coat, shaking off any excess. Heat a little oil in a large pan until hot and brown cubes for 2-3 minutes, turning occasionally. Transfer to a casserole dish.
180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4 45 mins
Add your choice of vegetables and stock to casserole dish and cover. Place in centre of pre-heated oven for 45 minutes until tender.
Tip
Add a spoonful of redcurrant jelly to your stock for extra flavour.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Not suitable for cooking from frozen. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
Caution
Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. or New Zealand, Origin the U.K. or New Zealand

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze.

Number of uses

This pack contains approx. 2 servings

Recycling info

Film. Not Recyclable Tray. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced and packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 125g
Energy721kJ / 173kcal901kJ / 216kcal
Fat10.7g13.4g
Saturates5.6g7.0g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein19.1g23.9g
Salt0.2g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

9 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Tasteless

2 stars

Tender enough when slow-cooked but completely tasteless - our favourite lamb recipe went uneaten. Even the cats turned their noses up.

great for slow cooker recipes

4 stars

Lovely cooked in the slow cooker with red wine and mushrooms

It makes a very tasty stew with onions, carrots, c

5 stars

It makes a very tasty stew with onions, carrots, celery and red peppers.

Disappointment

1 stars

On defrosting my diced lamb today ready for a mixed meat pie I was not very happy to have to discard over half of it as it was nothing but fat and gristle , totally inedible . I, will NOT be buying this product again , sorry Tesco most disappointing. Sandra Covell-London.

Poor value

3 stars

I feel the quantity has been reduced for the same price.Not good value

it was awful really tough and not nice tasting

2 stars

it was awful really tough and not nice tasting

Dreadful- Avoid!

1 stars

Dreadful - worst lamb I have ever bought. 1st time I have been unable to eat the dish cooked due to the quality of the meat- will be complaining as this should not be on the shelf. Avoid!

Pieces far too small

2 stars

The meat was not diced it was in tiny bits like confetti. Very disappointing.

Quality Varies

4 stars

Quality varies a little with this product which is why I marked it down just one star. It's always very tasty but sometimes it's amazingly tender and sometimes it's a bit chewy. Very nice though and always good, just not always perfect.

Usually bought next

Schwartz Authentic Lamb Casserole Mix 35G

£ 0.85
£2.43/100g

Offer

Tesco 8 Pork Loin Steaks 1.08Kg

£ 5.00
£4.63/kg

Offer

Tesco Brown Onions Minimum 3 Pack 385G

£ 0.75
£1.95/kg

Boswell Farms Diced Beef 400G

£ 2.45
£6.13/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here