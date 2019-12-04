Tesco Lamb Diced Leg 300G

Tasteless
Tender enough when slow-cooked but completely tasteless - our favourite lamb recipe went uneaten. Even the cats turned their noses up.
great for slow cooker recipes
Lovely cooked in the slow cooker with red wine and mushrooms
It makes a very tasty stew with onions, carrots, celery and red peppers.
Disappointment
On defrosting my diced lamb today ready for a mixed meat pie I was not very happy to have to discard over half of it as it was nothing but fat and gristle , totally inedible . I, will NOT be buying this product again , sorry Tesco most disappointing. Sandra Covell-London.
Poor value
I feel the quantity has been reduced for the same price.Not good value
it was awful really tough and not nice tasting
Dreadful- Avoid!
Dreadful - worst lamb I have ever bought. 1st time I have been unable to eat the dish cooked due to the quality of the meat- will be complaining as this should not be on the shelf. Avoid!
Pieces far too small
The meat was not diced it was in tiny bits like confetti. Very disappointing.
Quality Varies
Quality varies a little with this product which is why I marked it down just one star. It's always very tasty but sometimes it's amazingly tender and sometimes it's a bit chewy. Very nice though and always good, just not always perfect.