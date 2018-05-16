Tesco Organic British Lamb Mince 20% Fat 400G

- Energy1273kJ 307kcal15%
- Fat24.8g35%
- Saturates11.9g60%
- Sugars0g0%
- Salt0.3g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1018kJ / 245kcal
Product Description
- Organic British lamb mince 20% fat.
- Organically reared. Our organic lamb comes from farms which are audited by one of the organic farm bodies. Organic lamb farmers only feed their lambs organic cereals and manage their pasture land without using artificial fertilisers and pesticides.
- Full of flavour and finely ground for tenderness
- Pack size: 400g
Information
Storage
Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Stir Fry
Instructions: Pan Fry Heat a little oil in a pan over a high heat. Remove all packaging and add mince to the pan, stir frequently for 4-6 minutes until brown. Lower heat to medium and continue until thoroughly cooked. Season too taste.
Produce of
Minced and Packed in the U.K., Origin UK
Number of uses
approx. 3 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
400g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 125g
|Energy
|1018kJ / 245kcal
|1273kJ / 307kcal
|Fat
|19.8g
|24.8g
|Saturates
|9.5g
|11.9g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|16.8g
|21.0g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019