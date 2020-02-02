Tesco Free From Honey Hoops 300G

I love the free from honey hoops, crunchy, and tas
I love the free from honey hoops, crunchy, and tasty, I add a little honey just for a sweeter taste
Its fine for me
I don't know why people have left such negative reviews! Its not a super sweet/sugary cereal nor does it have a strong honey taste, but its not bland either. I like the fact that it doesn't go soggy and retains crunch. What do people expect from a gluten, milk and wheat free cereal? a bowl of honey & sugar? I like this cereal and have bought it now on 2 occasions and will definitely buy again, its light and my stomach likes it, I have a daughter who would also appreciate the crunch factor of this cereal.
SHOCKING
Box is half full - Hardest cereal i've ever encountered, was like chewing pebbles - taste like butter/margarine not honey. Didn't soften, left them 10 minutes, stayed solid. Overpriced, Junk DO NOT BUY
I bought this as advised to follow gluten free diet. Now I love my honey loops so got this instead. OMG they are vile. Tasteless unless you like cardboard and like bricks, I thought I was going to crack a tooth on them and thats after them soaking in milk. So disappointed. Comer on Tesco buck your ideas up or at the very least get in a team with taste buds. Gluten free should not mean poor quality
bland taste
I purchased them because did not have original honey hoops,did not like taste was very bland,and pale looking.