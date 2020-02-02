By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Free From Honey Hoops 300G

2.5(5)Write a review
Tesco Free From Honey Hoops 300G
£ 1.45
£0.48/100g
Per 30g
  • Energy484kJ 114kcal
    6%
  • Fat0.3g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars4.8g
    5%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1614kJ / 380kcal

Product Description

  • Gluten free cereal hoops made with maize flour with a honey coating fortified with vitamins and iron.
  • Carefully selected grains. We want everyone to feel free to enjoy the foods they love. That's why our Free From range champions great taste through a wide range of inspiring food so you can be sure you'll find something for any occasion. Coated in honey and toasted for crunch.
  • Carefully selected grains. We want everyone to feel free to enjoy the foods they love. That's why our Free From range champions great taste through a wide range of inspiring food so you can be sure you'll find something for any occasion. Coated in honey and toasted for crunch.
  • Carefully Selected Grains
  • We want everyone to feel free to enjoy the foods they love. That's why our Free From range champions great taste through a wide range of inspiring food - so you can be sure you'll find something for any occasion.
  • Coated in honey and toasted for crunch.
  • Fortified with iron & vitamins
  • Gluten, wheat and milk free
  • No artificial preservatives, flavours or colours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 300G
  • Fortified with iron & vitamins

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Maize Flour, Sugar, Honey (1%), Glucose Syrup, Salt, Niacin, Flavouring, Iron, Pantothenic Acid, Vitamin D, Riboflavin, Thiamin, Vitamin B6, Folic Acid, Vitamin B12.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry, odour free place. To retain freshness fold down inner bag after use.

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • Why not try
  • Try with a dairy free milk alternative such as soya, rice or almond.
  • Adding a handful of fruit (fresh or dried) will count towards your 5-a-day.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1614kJ / 380kcal484kJ / 114kcal
Fat1.1g0.3g
Saturates0.3g<0.1g
Carbohydrate84.7g25.4g
Sugars16.0g4.8g
Fibre2.6g0.8g
Protein6.6g2.0g
Salt0.3g0.1g
Vitamin D5.00µg (100%NRV)1.50µg (30%NRV)
Thiamin (Vitamin B1)1.10mg (100%NRV)0.33mg (30%NRV)
Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)1.70mg (121%NRV)0.51mg (36%NRV)
Niacin16.2mg (101%NRV)4.9mg (31%NRV)
Vitamin B61.40mg (100%NRV)0.42mg (30%NRV)
Folic Acid400µg (200%NRV)120µg (60%NRV)
Vitamin B122.50µg (100%NRV)0.75µg (30%NRV)
Pantothenic acid6.0mg (100%NRV)1.8mg (30%NRV)
Iron14.0mg (100%NRV)4.2mg (30%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

5 Reviews

Average of 2.6 stars

Help other customers like you

I love the free from honey hoops, crunchy, and tas

5 stars

I love the free from honey hoops, crunchy, and tasty, I add a little honey just for a sweeter taste

Its fine for me

5 stars

I don't know why people have left such negative reviews! Its not a super sweet/sugary cereal nor does it have a strong honey taste, but its not bland either. I like the fact that it doesn't go soggy and retains crunch. What do people expect from a gluten, milk and wheat free cereal? a bowl of honey & sugar? I like this cereal and have bought it now on 2 occasions and will definitely buy again, its light and my stomach likes it, I have a daughter who would also appreciate the crunch factor of this cereal.

SHOCKING

1 stars

Box is half full - Hardest cereal i've ever encountered, was like chewing pebbles - taste like butter/margarine not honey. Didn't soften, left them 10 minutes, stayed solid. Overpriced, Junk DO NOT BUY

I bought this as advised to follow gluten free die

1 stars

I bought this as advised to follow gluten free diet. Now I love my honey loops so got this instead. OMG they are vile. Tasteless unless you like cardboard and like bricks, I thought I was going to crack a tooth on them and thats after them soaking in milk. So disappointed. Comer on Tesco buck your ideas up or at the very least get in a team with taste buds. Gluten free should not mean poor quality

bland taste

1 stars

I purchased them because did not have original honey hoops,did not like taste was very bland,and pale looking.

Helpful little swaps

Tesco Free From Cornflakes 300G

£ 1.45
£0.48/100g

Tesco Free From Branflakes 300G

£ 1.50
£0.50/100g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here