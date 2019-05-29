By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Free From Choco-Nut Pillows 300G

5(4)Write a review
Tesco Free From Choco-Nut Pillows 300G
£ 1.80
£0.60/100g
Per 30g
  • Energy560kJ 133kcal
    7%
  • Fat4.1g
    6%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars5.7g
    6%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1866kJ / 443kcal

Product Description

  • Cereal pillows made with rice flour, gluten free oat flour and cornflour with a hazelnut and chocolate flavoured filling, enriched with vitamins and iron.
  • Carefully selected grains. We want everyone to feel free to enjoy the foods they love. That's why our Free From range champions great taste through a wide range of inspiring food so you can be sure you'll find something for any occasion. Packed with a rich, smooth milk chocolate and hazelnut filling
  • Carefully selected grains. We want everyone to feel free to enjoy the foods they love. That's why our Free From range champions great taste through a wide range of inspiring food so you can be sure you'll find something for any occasion. Packed with a rich, smooth milk chocolate and hazelnut filling
  • Carefully Selected Grains
  • We want everyone to feel free to enjoy the food they love. That's why our Free From range champions great taste through a wide range of inspiring food - so you can be sure you'll find something for any occasion.
  • Packed with a rich, smooth milk chocolate and hazelnut filling.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Fortified with iron & vitamins
  • Gluten and wheat free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 300G
  • Fortified with iron & vitamins

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Hazelnut and Chocolate Flavoured Filling (35%)[Sugar, Cocoa Powder, Sunflower Oil, Shea Fat, Coconut Oil, Hazelnut Paste, Lactose Reduced Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Flavouring], Rice Flour, Gluten Free Oat Flour, Cornflour, Fruit and Vegetable Extracts [Carrot Extract, Pumpkin, Radish, Apple Extract, Blackcurrant Extract], Sugar, Salt, Niacin, Iron, Pantothenic Acid, Vitamin D, Riboflavin, Vitamin B6, Thiamin, Folic Acid, Vitamin B12.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. To retain freshness fold down inner bag after use.

Produce of

Produced in ----

Preparation and Usage

  • Why not try
  • Try with a dairy free milk alternative such as soya, rice or almond.
  • Adding a handful of fruit (fresh or dried) will count towards your 5-a-day

Number of uses

10 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy1866kJ / 443kcal560kJ / 133kcal
Fat13.7g4.1g
Saturates2.8g0.8g
Carbohydrate72.5g21.8g
Sugars19.0g5.7g
Fibre2.6g0.8g
Protein6.2g1.9g
Salt0.2g0.1g
Vitamin D5.00µg (100%NRV)1.50µg (30%NRV)
Thiamin (Vitamin B1)1.10mg (100%NRV)0.33mg (30%NRV)
Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)1.40mg (100%NRV)0.42mg (30%NRV)
Niacin16.2mg (101%NRV)4.9mg (31%NRV)
Vitamin B61.40mg (100%NRV)0.42mg (30%NRV)
Folic Acid400µg (200%NRV)120µg (60%NRV)
Vitamin B122.10µg (84%NRV)0.63µg (25%NRV)
Pantothenic acid6.1mg (102%NRV)1.8mg (30%NRV)
Iron14.0mg (100%NRV)4.2mg (30%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

4 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Love them!

5 stars

My son loves these. What I like is that is that it makes him feel normal to be able to eat these when his sister insists on eating kraves.

great tasting cereal

5 stars

these are fantastic - my teenage son has them for breakfast every single day without fail - you would never even know that they were gluten free they taste so good

Best gluten free product

5 stars

I have been buying this gluten free cereal for my son for years and he absolutely loves it.its hard to believe it’s gluten free at such a great price.i would highly recommended this product.

Gluten free

5 stars

My grandson just loves this cereal,I order some for him in case his mum and dad can’t get it,as he prefers this to any other

Usually bought next

Tesco Free From Sliced White Bread 550G

£ 1.80
£0.33/100g

Tesco Pillows With Milk Chocolate Filling 375G

£ 1.10
£0.29/100g

Tesco Free From Choco Snaps Cereal 300G

£ 1.80
£0.60/100g

Tesco Free From Honey Hoops 300G

£ 1.45
£0.48/100g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here