Tesco Free From Choco-Nut Pillows 300G

Love them!
My son loves these. What I like is that is that it makes him feel normal to be able to eat these when his sister insists on eating kraves.
great tasting cereal
these are fantastic - my teenage son has them for breakfast every single day without fail - you would never even know that they were gluten free they taste so good
Best gluten free product
I have been buying this gluten free cereal for my son for years and he absolutely loves it.its hard to believe it’s gluten free at such a great price.i would highly recommended this product.
Gluten free
My grandson just loves this cereal,I order some for him in case his mum and dad can’t get it,as he prefers this to any other