Grace Halal Vienna Sausages Hot & Spicy 200G

£ 1.00
£0.83/100g

Product Description

  • Vienna Sausages Hot & Spicy
  • Ready to eat
  • Grace kitchens approved
  • Halal
  • Pack size: 120g

Information

Ingredients

Chicken (55%), Water, Chicken Fat, Onions, Chicken Skin, Vegetable Proteins (Soybean), Wheat Flour (contains Gluten), Salt, Spices (contain Mustard), Seasonings (Onion, Celery), Emulsifier:E450 and E451, Antioxidant: E316, Flavour Enhancer: E621, E627 and E631, Sugar, Flavouring, Spices Extract, Yeast Extract, Yeast

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Celery, Mustard, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Once opened, remove contents from the can and place in a non-metallic container, keep refrigerated and consume within 48 hours.Best Before End, See Bottom of Can

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Grace Foods UK,
  • Grace House,
  • Bessemer Road,
  • WGC,
  • Hertfordshire,

Return to

  • Grace Foods UK,
  • Grace House,
  • Bessemer Road,
  • WGC,
  • Hertfordshire,
  • AL7 1HW.
  • www.gracefoods.co.uk

Drained weight

120g

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 815KJ/197Kcal
Fat 15.7g
Of which saturates 3.1g
Carbohydrate 0.6g
Of which sugars Trace
Fibre 2.0g
Protein 12.2g
Salt 0.92g

