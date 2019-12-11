Grace Halal Chicken Vienna Sausages 200G
Offer
- Halal
- Ready to eat
- Grace kitchens approved
- Pack size: 120g
Information
Ingredients
Chicken (70%), Water, Chicken Fat, Chicken Skin, Salt, Vegetable Proteins (Soybean), Emulsifier: E450 and E451, Preservative: E250, Antioxidant: E316, Flavour Enhancer: E621, Milk Proteins, Spices (contains Mustard), Seasonings (Garlic, Onion, Celery), Flavouring
Allergy Information
- Contains: Celery, Milk, Mustard, Soya\Soybeans
Storage
Once opened, remove contents from the can and place in a non-metallic container, keep refrigerated and consume within 48 hours.
Name and address
- Packed for:
- Grace Foods UK,
- Grace House,
- Bessemer Road,
- WGC,
- Hertfordshire,
Return to
- Grace Foods UK,
- Grace House,
- Bessemer Road,
- WGC,
- Hertfordshire,
- AL7 1HW.
- www.gracefoods.co.uk
Drained weight
120g ℮
Net Contents
200g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|770KJ/186Kcal
|Fat
|14.3g
|Of which saturates
|4.8g
|Carbohydrate
|2.5g
|Of which sugars
|Trace
|Fibre
|2.0g
|Protein
|10.7g
|Salt
|1.76g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019