Grace Halal Chicken Vienna Sausages 200G

No ratings yetWrite a review
£ 1.00
£0.83/100g

Offer

  • Halal
  • Ready to eat
  • Grace kitchens approved
  • Pack size: 120g

Information

Ingredients

Chicken (70%), Water, Chicken Fat, Chicken Skin, Salt, Vegetable Proteins (Soybean), Emulsifier: E450 and E451, Preservative: E250, Antioxidant: E316, Flavour Enhancer: E621, Milk Proteins, Spices (contains Mustard), Seasonings (Garlic, Onion, Celery), Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Celery, Milk, Mustard, Soya\Soybeans

Storage

Once opened, remove contents from the can and place in a non-metallic container, keep refrigerated and consume within 48 hours.

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Grace Foods UK,
  • Grace House,
  • Bessemer Road,
  • WGC,
  • Hertfordshire,

Return to

  • Grace Foods UK,
  • Grace House,
  • Bessemer Road,
  • WGC,
  • Hertfordshire,
  • AL7 1HW.
  • www.gracefoods.co.uk

Drained weight

120g ℮

Net Contents

200g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 770KJ/186Kcal
Fat 14.3g
Of which saturates 4.8g
Carbohydrate 2.5g
Of which sugars Trace
Fibre 2.0g
Protein 10.7g
Salt 1.76g

