Grace Coconut Water 1 Litre

5(1)Write a review
£ 2.00
£0.20/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Coconut Water
  • Grace 100% Coconut Water is a tasty and refreshing, thirst-quenching drink, packed with the delicate aroma and flavour of coconuts.
  • Hydrate yourself with Grace 100% Coconut Water!
  • As product contains natural ingredients, taste and colour may vary
  • Ultimate hydration
  • No added sugar
  • Cholesterol, fat, gluten and dairy free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 1l
  • Cholesterol free
  • Fat free

Information

Ingredients

Coconut Water (98%), Coconut Water Concentrate (2%)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Dairy, Gluten

Storage

Refrigerate after opening and consume within 2 days.Best Before: See Top of Pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Grace Foods UK,
  • Grace House,
  • WGC,
  • Herts,
  • AL7 1HW,

Return to

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy 80kJ/19kcal
Fat 0g
Of which Saturates 0g
Carbohydrates4.6g
Of which Sugars 3.3g
Protein 0g
Salt 0.09g

Has a pure authentic appearence and taste

5 stars

