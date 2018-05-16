Tesco Neapolitan Ice Cream Block 1 Litre

- Energy307kJ 73kcal4%
- Fat2.4g3%
- Saturates1.5g8%
- Sugars6.7g7%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 640kJ / 152kcal
Product Description
- Chocolate, vanilla and strawberry flavour ice cream.
- Neapolitan ice cream is loved by the whole family. The perfect accompaniment to your favourite dessert, served in a cone or have fun personalising your portion by adding sprinkles, sauces and fruit
- A classic combination of flavours shaped for easy slicing
- Pack size: 1000ml
Information
Ingredients
Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Partially Reconstituted Whey Powder (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Palm Oil, Dextrose, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Palm Kernel Oil, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Stabilisers (Carob Gum, Guar Gum), Flavourings, Cocoa Mass, Colours (Beetroot Red, Carotenes), Concentrated Strawberry Juice, Citric Acid, Acid (Sodium Citrate), Cocoa Butter.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
10 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Card widely recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
1 Litre e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|One slice (48g)
|Energy
|640kJ / 152kcal
|307kJ / 73kcal
|Fat
|4.9g
|2.4g
|Saturates
|3.1g
|1.5g
|Carbohydrate
|24.3g
|11.7g
|Sugars
|14.0g
|6.7g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|0.4g
|Protein
|2.2g
|1.1g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
