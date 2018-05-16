By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Neapolitan Ice Cream Block 1 Litre

Tesco Neapolitan Ice Cream Block 1 Litre
£ 1.00
£0.10/100ml
One slice
  • Energy307kJ 73kcal
    4%
  • Fat2.4g
    3%
  • Saturates1.5g
    8%
  • Sugars6.7g
    7%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 640kJ / 152kcal

Product Description

  • Chocolate, vanilla and strawberry flavour ice cream.
  • Neapolitan ice cream is loved by the whole family. The perfect accompaniment to your favourite dessert, served in a cone or have fun personalising your portion by adding sprinkles, sauces and fruit
  • A classic combination of flavours shaped for easy slicing
  • Pack size: 1000ml

Information

Ingredients

Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Partially Reconstituted Whey Powder (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Palm Oil, Dextrose, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Palm Kernel Oil, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Stabilisers (Carob Gum, Guar Gum), Flavourings, Cocoa Mass, Colours (Beetroot Red, Carotenes), Concentrated Strawberry Juice, Citric Acid, Acid (Sodium Citrate), Cocoa Butter.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1 Litre e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlOne slice (48g)
Energy640kJ / 152kcal307kJ / 73kcal
Fat4.9g2.4g
Saturates3.1g1.5g
Carbohydrate24.3g11.7g
Sugars14.0g6.7g
Fibre0.8g0.4g
Protein2.2g1.1g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

