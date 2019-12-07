Tesco 6 Vegan Vegetable Burgers 340G

Cheap, nice and easy to cook.
Great!
Really yum! Will keep buying!
Delicious
Both myself and my partner find these delicious. They will be a regular buy from now on
I eat them instead of potatoes with dinner
A single person, potatoes sprout all over the place before I can use them, so I use these in place of potatoes with evening meal. (they actually have a little potato in them together with vegetables). I find them a tasty alternative. I really like these and have been buying at least one packet a week. Joan
Just skip
Tasteless and greasy. Just awful. You can taste potato and onion in some strange and not good way. Skip
Tasteless
Don't waste your money. Pretty tasteless!
dreadful
I am vegetarian, gluten , wheat and dairy free. the latter three not by choice. I am intolerant. these vegan burgers foul to say the least. I only give one star because I can't give non ! very pale, thin , greasy and tasteless.
Really nice........
I would like to suggest you label them as G/F, as they are surprisingly nice.
Not tasty, and bland.
Would not buy again, but i guess there ok for the price, i did not like them.
Delicious
Wow! Tasty and relatively low fat content. My family love these even though we are meat eaters. Will definitely become a regular part of my weekly shop.