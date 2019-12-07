By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 6 Vegan Vegetable Burgers 340G

3(17)Write a review
Tesco 6 Vegan Vegetable Burgers 340G
£ 1.50
£4.42/kg
2 burgers
  • Energy749kJ 179kcal
    9%
  • Fat5.9g
    8%
  • Saturates0.9g
    5%
  • Sugars3.6g
    4%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 694kJ / 165kcal

Product Description

  • A mixture of vegetables and potatoes.
  • 6 frozen vegetable burgers made with carrot, sweetcorn, peas, red pepper and potato.
  • Carrot, sweetcorn, peas and red peppers mixed with diced potato.
  • Pack size: 340g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Vegetables (82%), Rapeseed Oil, Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Salt, Stabiliser (Cellulose), White Pepper, Turmeric.

Vegetables contains: Carrot, Onion, Dried Potato, Potato, Sweetcorn, Peas, Red Pepper, Green Bean.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Oven: 200ºC/Fan 180ºC/Gas 6 14-16 mins For best results, oven cook. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 14-16 minutes.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Grill
Instructions: From frozen: Place under a pre-heated medium grill for 8-10 minutes. Turn occasionally. Time: 8-10 mins, Temp: Medium

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

340g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 burgers (108g**)
Energy694kJ / 165kcal749kJ / 179kcal
Fat5.5g5.9g
Saturates0.8g0.9g
Carbohydrate23.7g25.6g
Sugars3.4g3.6g
Fibre4.9g5.3g
Protein2.9g3.2g
Salt1.1g1.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

17 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Cheap, nice and easy to cook.

5 stars

Cheap, nice and easy to cook.

Great!

5 stars

Really yum! Will keep buying!

Delicious

5 stars

Both myself and my partner find these delicious. They will be a regular buy from now on

I eat them instead of potatoes with dinner

5 stars

A single person, potatoes sprout all over the place before I can use them, so I use these in place of potatoes with evening meal. (they actually have a little potato in them together with vegetables). I find them a tasty alternative. I really like these and have been buying at least one packet a week. Joan

Just skip

1 stars

Tasteless and greasy. Just awful. You can taste potato and onion in some strange and not good way. Skip

Tasteless

2 stars

Don't waste your money. Pretty tasteless!

dreadful

1 stars

I am vegetarian, gluten , wheat and dairy free. the latter three not by choice. I am intolerant. these vegan burgers foul to say the least. I only give one star because I can't give non ! very pale, thin , greasy and tasteless.

Really nice........

4 stars

I would like to suggest you label them as G/F, as they are surprisingly nice.

Not tasty, and bland.

2 stars

Would not buy again, but i guess there ok for the price, i did not like them.

Delicious

5 stars

Wow! Tasty and relatively low fat content. My family love these even though we are meat eaters. Will definitely become a regular part of my weekly shop.

1-10 of 17 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

