Tesco Very Fine Whole Green Beans 900G

Tesco Very Fine Whole Green Beans 900G
£ 1.10
£1.23/kg
80g green beans
  • Energy117kJ 28kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars2.4g
    3%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 146kJ / 35kcal

Product Description

  • Whole green beans.
  • Frozen within hours of harvest to capture the peak of freashness
  • Pack size: 900g

Information

Ingredients

Whole Green Bean.

Storage

Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: From frozen: 800W / 900W 5 / 4 mins
Place in a microwavable bowl and add 2-3 tablespoons (30-45ml) of water.
Cover and heat on full power for 3 minutes (800W) / 2 minutes (900W).
Stir, re-cover and heat on full power for a further 2 minutes (800W) / 2 minutes (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after cooking.
Drain well before serving.

Hob
Instructions: From frozen:
Place in boiling water, lightly salted if desired, and bring back to the boil.
Cover and simmer for 4-5 minutes.
Drain well before serving.
Time: 4 - 5 mins

Cooking Precautions

  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving

Produce of

Produce of more than one country, Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

11 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Do not eat raw.

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

900g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 80g green beans
Energy146kJ / 35kcal117kJ / 28kcal
Fat0.3g0.2g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate3.9g3.1g
Sugars3.0g2.4g
Fibre4.1g3.3g
Protein2.1g1.7g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Do not eat raw.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

I saw many bad reviews for these but I like them.

4 stars

I saw many bad reviews for these but I like them. I fry them in a pain and add some butter and it makes a world of difference

Delicious!

5 stars

These green beans taste great. They go really well with Tesco frozen Garden Peas and add some carrots and it's a great vegetable medley. Please keep selling them!

Disgusting

1 stars

Should not even get 1 star, it’s a waste of money. They have a vile smell and taste like chewy rubbery mush. Just stick to birds eye, Tesco’s fresh version of something more expensive. Very disappointed as I’ve had to throw the whole pack away

Ghastly

1 stars

Dreadful - tough & horrid

Awful!

1 stars

Awful rubbery beans. Not fine at all

misleading name, these are frozen , so say so !

1 stars

What a misleading item. When ordering on a phone, with no mention of the word 'frozen' in the description, I never even saw the blue freezing symbol. It was only when they arrived did I find out they were frozen. Very disappointed as I'm housebound and can't get out to buy fresh ones, which is what I thought I was ordering.

Not as 'fine' or tender as they used to be

3 stars

Not as 'fine' or tender as they used to be

Horrible tastles and very well nasty.

1 stars

Horrible tastles and very well nasty.

Not nice... soggy and tough

1 stars

Not nice... soggy and tough

Not good

2 stars

Very rubbering and tasteless. Disappointed sorry

