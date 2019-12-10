Tesco Very Fine Whole Green Beans 900G

I saw many bad reviews for these but I like them.
I saw many bad reviews for these but I like them. I fry them in a pain and add some butter and it makes a world of difference
Delicious!
These green beans taste great. They go really well with Tesco frozen Garden Peas and add some carrots and it's a great vegetable medley. Please keep selling them!
Disgusting
Should not even get 1 star, it’s a waste of money. They have a vile smell and taste like chewy rubbery mush. Just stick to birds eye, Tesco’s fresh version of something more expensive. Very disappointed as I’ve had to throw the whole pack away
Ghastly
Dreadful - tough & horrid
Awful!
Awful rubbery beans. Not fine at all
misleading name, these are frozen , so say so !
What a misleading item. When ordering on a phone, with no mention of the word 'frozen' in the description, I never even saw the blue freezing symbol. It was only when they arrived did I find out they were frozen. Very disappointed as I'm housebound and can't get out to buy fresh ones, which is what I thought I was ordering.
Not as 'fine' or tender as they used to be
Horrible tastles and very well nasty.
Not nice... soggy and tough
Not good
Very rubbering and tasteless. Disappointed sorry