Tesco Sliced Green Beans 850G

3(10)Write a review
£ 1.05
£1.24/kg
Per 80g green beans
  • Energy117kJ 28kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.2g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1
    <1%
  • Sugars2.4g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 146kJ / 35kcal

Product Description

  • Sliced green beans.
  • Sliced green beans, simply frozen within hours of being prepared. Individually frozen for small or large handfuls as required.
  • Frozen within hours to capture the peak of freshness
  • Cook from frozen 4 mins
  • Cut & trimmed
  • 80g = 1 of your 5 a day
  • Source of fibre
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 850g
Information

Storage

Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Hob
Instructions: For best results boil from frozen.
Place in a saucepan of boiling water.
Bring to the boil.
Simmer for 4 minutes.
Drain well before serving.

Produce of

Produce of the U.K., Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

This pack contains approx. 10 servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Do not eat raw.

Recycling info

Film. Recycle with carrier bags at larger stores - Not at Kerbside

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com.
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

850g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 80g green beans
Energy146kJ / 35kcal117kJ / 28kcal
Fat0.3g0.2g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate3.9g3.1g
Sugars3.0g2.4g
Fibre4.1g3.3g
Protein2.1g1.7g
Salt0g0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When boiled according to instructions.--

Safety information

Warning: Do not eat raw.

10 Reviews

Average of 2.9 stars

Very Good

4 stars

Very good if you microwave on 3/4 setting but do not overcook or awful.

vile, hard and tasteless.

1 stars

vile, hard and tasteless.

Tasted woody

2 stars

Tasted woody

Handy

5 stars

Not bad quality,I use them for adding to sauced dishes like veg curries.they do hold a fair amount of water so you won't get a crisp bite to them.

Very poor quality. Green beans had no flavour and

1 stars

Very poor quality. Green beans had no flavour and also so tough no matter how you cook them or for how long. Worst I've ever had tbh.

Lots of stems/twigs in these, won't buy again.

2 stars

Lots of stems/twigs in these, won't buy again.

disappointing

1 stars

these were very stringy and woody had no taste at all wouldn't buy again.

Brilliant

5 stars

Best beans in store price is Wright

Good standby in the freezer.

5 stars

I often use them as an alternative to frozen peas for unexpected guests.

Not bad

3 stars

Good if you plan on putting them in a radio but not good if you're wanting them on the side of a dish

