Tesco Sliced Green Beans 850G

Very Good
Very good if you microwave on 3/4 setting but do not overcook or awful.
vile, hard and tasteless.
vile, hard and tasteless.
Tasted woody
Tasted woody
Handy
Not bad quality,I use them for adding to sauced dishes like veg curries.they do hold a fair amount of water so you won't get a crisp bite to them.
Very poor quality. Green beans had no flavour and
Very poor quality. Green beans had no flavour and also so tough no matter how you cook them or for how long. Worst I've ever had tbh.
Lots of stems/twigs in these, won't buy again.
Lots of stems/twigs in these, won't buy again.
disappointing
these were very stringy and woody had no taste at all wouldn't buy again.
Brilliant
Best beans in store price is Wright
Good standby in the freezer.
I often use them as an alternative to frozen peas for unexpected guests.
Not bad
Good if you plan on putting them in a radio but not good if you're wanting them on the side of a dish