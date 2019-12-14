Tesco Leaf Spinach 900G

Just so so
Its Ok for certain dishes but does have a lot of the stringy end stem included
For ease of meal preparation I decided to buy froz
For ease of meal preparation I decided to buy frozen. To my amazement not only was the product incredible in taste and textures but it produced unexpected health benefits. I am not medically trained but know when something in my body is strong or weak. Fir well over 36 months I have not had a cough or cold. Its fabulous. Would definitely recommend this product. Ms. S. Clarke. London.
Super good, but bags too big
It's a good product, full of folate and essential vitamins. For larder fridges the 900g size bags take up too much room. Would buy this product if available in 500g or 400g bags that fit in my larder fridge freezer compartment.
Excellent quality and a useful addition to the fre
Excellent quality and a useful addition to the freezer. 1/4 pack takes about 4 minutes to microwave defrost, and with water drained off and paper towel dried it's as good as fresh. I use it in my home made quiche along with onion, garlic, asparagus, mushrooms and beaten eggs mixed with grated cheese.
An easy way to get your spinach!
These are great! I use them in a curry and I'll use them in an omelette. For curry just put in from frozen; for an omelette microwave to defrost then chop up a bit smaller with scissors and sprinkle on. Easy!
you have got to try this it is really good spinach
this is another veg I buy would recommend nice fresh taste
Handy cubes of spinach
Convenient mini blocks of spinach. Really handy to have in the freezer. Be even better if they cut off stalks.
Great
Great but often hard to find, not always available
Convenient
A brilliant way to keep spinach to use in all sorts of dishes
Strong to the Finish
This is the reason I'm strong to the finish Best wishes, Popeye the Sailor Man