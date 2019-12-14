By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Leaf Spinach 900G

4.5(10)
Tesco Leaf Spinach 900G
£ 1.50
£1.67/kg
Per 80g
  • Energy92kJ 22kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.6g
    1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 115kJ / 28kcal

Product Description

  • Leaf spinach portions.
  • Whole leaf spinach, simply frozen into small portions to use as required.
  • Frozen within hours of harvest to capture the peak of freshness
  • Pack size: 900g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Spinach Leaf.

Storage

Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: 800W / 900W 5 mins / 4½ mins.
Place in a microwaveable bowl and cover.
Cook on full power for 3 minutes (800W) / 2 minutes 30 seconds (900W).
Remove cover, stir and re-cover.
Cook on full power for a further 2 minutes (800W) / (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after cooking.

Hob
Instructions: For best results boil from frozen.
Place in a saucepan of boiling water.
Bring to the boil.
Simmer for 1-2 minutes.
Drain well before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produce of the EU, Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

approx 11 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Do not eat raw.

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

900g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy115kJ / 28kcal92kJ / 22kcal
Fat0.8g0.6g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate0.5g0.4g
Sugars0.3g0.2g
Fibre3.0g2.4g
Protein3.1g2.5g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When boiled according to instructions.--

Safety information

Warning: Do not eat raw.

10 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Just so so

3 stars

Its Ok for certain dishes but does have a lot of the stringy end stem included

For ease of meal preparation I decided to buy froz

5 stars

For ease of meal preparation I decided to buy frozen. To my amazement not only was the product incredible in taste and textures but it produced unexpected health benefits. I am not medically trained but know when something in my body is strong or weak. Fir well over 36 months I have not had a cough or cold. Its fabulous. Would definitely recommend this product. Ms. S. Clarke. London.

Super good, but bags too big

3 stars

It's a good product, full of folate and essential vitamins. For larder fridges the 900g size bags take up too much room. Would buy this product if available in 500g or 400g bags that fit in my larder fridge freezer compartment.

Excellent quality and a useful addition to the fre

4 stars

Excellent quality and a useful addition to the freezer. 1/4 pack takes about 4 minutes to microwave defrost, and with water drained off and paper towel dried it's as good as fresh. I use it in my home made quiche along with onion, garlic, asparagus, mushrooms and beaten eggs mixed with grated cheese.

An easy way to get your spinach!

5 stars

These are great! I use them in a curry and I'll use them in an omelette. For curry just put in from frozen; for an omelette microwave to defrost then chop up a bit smaller with scissors and sprinkle on. Easy!

you have got to try this it is really good spinach

5 stars

this is another veg I buy would recommend nice fresh taste

Handy cubes of spinach

4 stars

Convenient mini blocks of spinach. Really handy to have in the freezer. Be even better if they cut off stalks.

Great

5 stars

Great but often hard to find, not always available

Convenient

5 stars

A brilliant way to keep spinach to use in all sorts of dishes

Strong to the Finish

5 stars

This is the reason I'm strong to the finish Best wishes, Popeye the Sailor Man

