Tesco Cauliflower Florets 900G

3(8)Write a review
Tesco Cauliflower Florets 900G
£ 1.10
£1.23/kg
Per 80g
  • Energy111kJ 26kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.7g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars1.9g
    2%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 139kJ / 33kcal

Product Description

  • Cauliflower Florets.
  • Cauliflower florets, simply frozen after being expertly prepared. Individually frozen for small or large handfuls as required.
  • Frozen within hours of harvest to capture the peak of freshness
  • Cook from frozen 5 mins
  • Harvested by hand
  • 1 of your 5 a day
  • Source of folic acid
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 900g
Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Cauliflower Florets.

Storage

Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Hob
Instructions: For best results boil from frozen.
Place in a saucepan of boiling water.
Bring to the boil.
Cover and simmer for 4-5 minutes.
Drain well before serving.

Produce of

Produce of the EU, Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

This pack contains approx. 11 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Do not eat raw..

Recycling info

Film. Recycle with carrier bags at larger stores - Not at Kerbside

Name and address

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com.
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
Net Contents

900g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 80g
Energy139kJ / 33kcal111kJ / 26kcal
Fat0.9g0.7g
Saturates0.2g0.2g
Carbohydrate3.4g2.7g
Sugars2.4g1.9g
Fibre1.9g1.5g
Protein1.9g1.5g
Salt0.1g0.1g
Folic Acid48µg (24%NRV)38µg (19%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When boiled according to instructions.--

Safety information

8 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

It is a brilliant product which I have been buying

5 stars

It is a brilliant product which I have been buying for years on a weekly basis. You now have not had it in stock for two weeks

Disgraceful quality. Very high proportion of stalk

1 stars

Disgraceful quality. Very high proportion of stalk, rather than floret. Some florets more grey than white and were thrown away. Been buying this product for several years, but this change of supplier (?) has reduced the quality to unacceptable levels.

varied quality

3 stars

quality is often very poor. like the cauliflower was old before it was frozen

Quick but...

4 stars

Useful for quick veg portion but steaming takes quite a time. I have noted that there can be stalks without heads on quite a number of occasions. Tesco, employ more quality control checks on all your veg products and not just frozen!

do not buy

1 stars

would not soften and lots of black parts would never buy again

Good product

5 stars

Easy way to get all my vegetable requirements as preparing vegetables is now a problem for me due to physical restrictions

Disappointing...Only good for cauli mash

2 stars

These have somehow been ‘filled’ with water making it impossible to rice them. They don’t taste very nice boiled either. They’re great for cauliflower mash though but you have to squeeze a lot of water out first

Handy pack

5 stars

I love this pack of cauliflower florets it means when there are just a few of you you don't have any waste that gets thrown out. You can just take what you need to cook and keep rest in freezer, Good value.

