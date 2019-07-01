Tesco Cauliflower Florets 900G

It is a brilliant product which I have been buying
It is a brilliant product which I have been buying for years on a weekly basis. You now have not had it in stock for two weeks
Disgraceful quality. Very high proportion of stalk
Disgraceful quality. Very high proportion of stalk, rather than floret. Some florets more grey than white and were thrown away. Been buying this product for several years, but this change of supplier (?) has reduced the quality to unacceptable levels.
varied quality
quality is often very poor. like the cauliflower was old before it was frozen
Quick but...
Useful for quick veg portion but steaming takes quite a time. I have noted that there can be stalks without heads on quite a number of occasions. Tesco, employ more quality control checks on all your veg products and not just frozen!
do not buy
would not soften and lots of black parts would never buy again
Good product
Easy way to get all my vegetable requirements as preparing vegetables is now a problem for me due to physical restrictions
Disappointing...Only good for cauli mash
These have somehow been ‘filled’ with water making it impossible to rice them. They don’t taste very nice boiled either. They’re great for cauliflower mash though but you have to squeeze a lot of water out first
Handy pack
I love this pack of cauliflower florets it means when there are just a few of you you don't have any waste that gets thrown out. You can just take what you need to cook and keep rest in freezer, Good value.