Village Bakery 6 Pikelets

Product Description
- 6 Pikelets
- Follow us on... Facebook and Twitter
- Our pikelets are light and airy, made with traditional buttermilk
- The Pikelet brings out the best of a crumpet and a pancake. It was first developed by the Welsh as a regional variation of the Crumpet in the early 17th century and later spread to the other areas of the North. Unlike crumpets, our Pikelets are not contained in rings when cooked on the griddle resulting in a thinner, more freeform shape. The distinguishing little holes give the Pikelets a soft texture and make perfect little pockets for butter and jam.
- Packed in a protective atmosphere
- Churned butter milk
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Wheatflour, Water, Buttermilk (19%) (Milk), Cream Yeast, Baking Powder (Raising Agents: E450, E500), Sugar, Salt, Rye Flour, Barley Malt Vinegar, Malted Wheatflour, Preservative: E202, Sour Dough Starter Culture (contains Wheatflour, Starter Cultures)
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold
Storage
For Best Before see wrapper.
Produce of
Born & baked in Wales
Name and address
- The Village Bakery (Coedpoeth) Ltd,
- Wrexham,
- LL11 3RD,
- Wales.
Return to
- Half Baked! The Village Bakery (Coedpoeth) Ltd takes pride in carefully preparing quality products. If you are not completely satisfied please return this product with the wrapper stating where and when purchased or contact us at: halfbaked@villagebakery.co.uk
- Visit us at: www.villagebakery.co.uk
- The Village Bakery (Coedpoeth) Ltd,
- Wrexham,
- LL11 3RD,
- Wales.
- Tel: 01978 720558
Net Contents
6 x Pikelets
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy kJ
|765
|Energy kcal
|180
|Fat
|0.6g
|of which saturates
|0.3g
|Carbohydrates
|35.5g
|of which sugars
|3.2g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|Protein
|7.3g
|Salt
|1.5g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.