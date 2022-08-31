Streamline Reduced Sugar Strawberry Jam 340G

TOO MUCH SUGAR
AAARRRRGGGHHHH! Terrible sugar content! Bring back the no added sugar variety PLEASE!
A jar packed with whole strawberries - worth price
A jar packed with strawberry puree, rather than a jar of pips floating in sugar syrup. Lots of whole strawberries and sweet from them. Worth the price!
This stuff is great - lots of strawberries, good consistency - reminds me of fresh homemade jam.
Best strawberry jam ever, full of flavour and fruit.
Nutritionist here answer the question how much less sugar, although it’s simple math and depends which other jams you compare this one to. Approximately 20% less sugar without any sweetener as it states on the bottle. You do not need to add that much sugar or sweetener to make a jam. This jam is for people who are tired of the harmful malitol and all sweeteners that ends “ol” as it has impact on the blood sugar level still and not good for the gut bacteria. Aspartame K-sulfate is a much belly friendly sweetener. And even sucralose. About the jam; THANK GOD FINALLY SOMETHING THAT DOES NOT TASTE LIKE LICKING PURE SUGAR! It has high amount of fruits in it, sugar, but less sugar appropriately 20% less than other jams. This is the best product you can get if you are craving a nice jam toast.
"Less Suger" how much?
Would like TESCO to provide product information. "Less sugar" how much less. What sweetener is used? Sorbitol? with it's potential detrimental impacts? Get a grip TESCO - not good enough!
Super strawberry taste,more than sweet enough without being overly.Its a great Jam,what more can i say!
Yum! 😋
So yummy 😋, only jam that doesn't taste of sugar!
Less sweet than most jams and has actual strawberries in, good quality and great taste
Lovely taste
It is a lovely jam. Would prefer the product information To be displayed