Streamline Reduced Sugar Strawberry Jam 340G

4.5(15)Write a review
Low Everyday Price

£1.60
£0.47/100g

Product Description

  • Reduced sugar strawberry jam.
  • Why is Streamline so delicious...
  • Our jams are expertly prepared to retain the natural flavour of the fruit, and as we use 30% less sugar than standard jams, we can pack in 40% more fruit!
  • And what's more, we use no artificial flavours, colours or sweeteners.
  • More fruit
  • Less sugar
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegetarians, vegans and coeliacs
  • Pack size: 340G

Information

Ingredients

Strawberries, Sugar, Water, Gelling Agent: Pectin, Lemon Juice, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate, Prepared with 50g of Fruit per 100g, Total Sugar content: 42g per 100g

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Refrigerate after opening, please use a clean spoon and consume within 6 weeks.

Number of uses

Provides: 22 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Warnings

  • Safety button on lid pops up when seal is broken.

Name and address

  • Streamline Foods Ltd,
  • New Barn Farm,
  • Tadlow,
  • SG8 0EP.

Return to

  • enquiries@streamlinefoods.co.uk
  • www.streamlinefoods.co.uk

Net Contents

340g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:per teaspoon (15g):
Energy 745kJ/176kcal112kJ/26kcal
Fat 0.3g0.0g
- of which saturates 0.0g0.0g
Carbohydrate 42.0g6.3g
- of which sugars 40.9g6.2g
Fibre 0.8g0.1g
Protein 0.4g0.1g
Salt 0.0g0.0g
Provides 22 portions--

Safety information

15 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

TOO MUCH SUGAR

1 stars

AAARRRRGGGHHHH! Terrible sugar content! Bring back the no added sugar variety PLEASE!

A jar packed with whole strawberries - worth price

5 stars

A jar packed with strawberry puree, rather than a jar of pips floating in sugar syrup. Lots of whole strawberries and sweet from them. Worth the price!

This stuff is great - lots of strawberries, good c

5 stars

This stuff is great - lots of strawberries, good consistency - reminds me of fresh homemade jam.

Best strawberry jam ever.

5 stars

Best strawberry jam ever, full of flavour and fruit.

Nutritionist here answer the question how much les

5 stars

Nutritionist here answer the question how much less sugar, although it’s simple math and depends which other jams you compare this one to. Approximately 20% less sugar without any sweetener as it states on the bottle. You do not need to add that much sugar or sweetener to make a jam. This jam is for people who are tired of the harmful malitol and all sweeteners that ends “ol” as it has impact on the blood sugar level still and not good for the gut bacteria. Aspartame K-sulfate is a much belly friendly sweetener. And even sucralose. About the jam; THANK GOD FINALLY SOMETHING THAT DOES NOT TASTE LIKE LICKING PURE SUGAR! It has high amount of fruits in it, sugar, but less sugar appropriately 20% less than other jams. This is the best product you can get if you are craving a nice jam toast.

"Less Suger" how much?

3 stars

Would like TESCO to provide product information. "Less sugar" how much less. What sweetener is used? Sorbitol? with it's potential detrimental impacts? Get a grip TESCO - not good enough!

Super strawberry taste,more than sweet enough with

5 stars

Super strawberry taste,more than sweet enough without being overly.Its a great Jam,what more can i say!

Yum! 😋

5 stars

So yummy 😋, only jam that doesn't taste of sugar!

Less sweet than most jams and has actual strawberr

5 stars

Less sweet than most jams and has actual strawberries in, good quality and great taste

Lovely taste

4 stars

It is a lovely jam. Would prefer the product information To be displayed

