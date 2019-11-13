By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Beef Lasagne 700G

1.5(3)Write a review
Tesco Finest Beef Lasagne 700G
£ 6.00
£8.58/kg

Offer

1/2 of a pack
  • Energy2343kJ 560kcal
    28%
  • Fat28.5g
    41%
  • Saturates12.8g
    64%
  • Sugars6.1g
    7%
  • Salt1.6g
    27%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 732kJ / 175kcal

Product Description

  • Egg pasta with beef in a tomato and Chianti red wine sauce topped with white sauce and Grana Padano medium fat hard cheese.
  • Rich beef ragu made with full bodied Chianti, layered with fresh egg pasta and creamy béchamel sauce. The classic red wine of Italy's Tuscany region, Chianti is aged for a minimum of three years to develop its complex flavours. Our expert chefs use it in our beef ragu to give it a deep, authentic richness, adding basil and thyme for their unmistakable aromas. We layer the ragu between sheets of egg pasta and silky béchamel sauce, finishing it with tangy Grana Padano cheese.
  • Rich beef ragu made with full bodied Chianti, layered with fresh egg pasta and creamy béchamel sauce. The classic red wine of Italy's Tuscany region, Chianti is aged for a minimum of three years to develop its complex flavours. Our expert chefs use it in our beef ragu to give it a deep, authentic richness, adding basil and thyme for their unmistakable aromas. We layer the ragu between sheets of egg pasta and silky béchamel sauce, finishing it with tangy Grana Padano cheese.
  • Pack size: 700g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beef (22%), Cooked Egg Pasta [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water, Pasteurised Egg], Whole Milk, Water, Tomato, Grana Padano Cheese [Grana Padano Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Preservative (Egg Lysozyme)], Chianti Red Wine, Pork, Smoked Pancetta [Pork Belly, Salt, Dextrose, Black Pepper, Garlic, Coriander, Nutmeg, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate)], Whipping Cream (Milk), Cornflour, Tomato Purée, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Onion, Carrot, Garlic Purée, Butter (Milk), Celery, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Beef Extract, Salt, Yeast Extract, Basil, Porcini Mushroom Powder, Thyme, Black Pepper, Bay, White Pepper, Nutmeg.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Chilled: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 50-55 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Frozen: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 70-75 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • Not suitable for microwave heating.
  • Remove outer sleeve and film lid.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using beef from the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Foil. Metal check local recycling Lid. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

700g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (320g**)
Energy732kJ / 175kcal2343kJ / 560kcal
Fat8.9g28.5g
Saturates4.0g12.8g
Carbohydrate12.0g38.4g
Sugars1.9g6.1g
Fibre1.7g5.4g
Protein10.9g34.9g
Salt0.5g1.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven heated according to instructions.--
** When heated according to instructions 350g typically weighs 320g.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 1.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Avoid!

1 stars

I chose this as part of a meal deal last week. It was horrible! There was a big dollop of beef sauce on the top. It was tasteless and the consistency was revolting. The béchamel sauce had the consistency and taste of flour and water. The pasta was thick and dry. The overall flavour was nothing like lasagna! I ended up throwing the whole lot in the bucket! I bought this product years ago and it was fine then. What happened?

Disappointing - very.

1 stars

If this is considered finest I hate to think what the standard stuff is like. Bought this as was too tired to cook. It was sloppy and synthetic tasting. It bore no resemblance to the picture on the box, not even close. Do not recommend. I would have been better off with a cheese sandwich.

Don't waste your money

2 stars

I bought this for supper last night as a quick meal. Was not impressed by this at all. The pasta was chewy and dry, the amount of meat sauce was very scanty and lacked any flavour. A real let down of a lasagna. If you're going to sell this as a premium product then it needs to be improved. I thought it was expensive for what it was and that it was very bland

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest Chunky Chips With Sea Salt 450G

£ 2.60
£5.78/kg

Offer

Tesco Finest Chocolate & Orange Cheesecake Slices 180G

£ 3.00
£1.67/100g

Offer

Tesco Finest 2 Sicilian Lemon Cheesecakes 180G

£ 3.00
£1.67/100g

Offer

Tesco Finest 8 Swiss Chocolate Profiteroles 161 G

£ 3.00
£1.87/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here