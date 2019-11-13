Tesco Finest Beef Lasagne 700G

Avoid!
I chose this as part of a meal deal last week. It was horrible! There was a big dollop of beef sauce on the top. It was tasteless and the consistency was revolting. The béchamel sauce had the consistency and taste of flour and water. The pasta was thick and dry. The overall flavour was nothing like lasagna! I ended up throwing the whole lot in the bucket! I bought this product years ago and it was fine then. What happened?
Disappointing - very.
If this is considered finest I hate to think what the standard stuff is like. Bought this as was too tired to cook. It was sloppy and synthetic tasting. It bore no resemblance to the picture on the box, not even close. Do not recommend. I would have been better off with a cheese sandwich.
Don't waste your money
I bought this for supper last night as a quick meal. Was not impressed by this at all. The pasta was chewy and dry, the amount of meat sauce was very scanty and lacked any flavour. A real let down of a lasagna. If you're going to sell this as a premium product then it needs to be improved. I thought it was expensive for what it was and that it was very bland