Tesco Broccoli Florets 900G

very nice florets. will recommend.
it's a no from me
- more stalk than floret - smells funny - limp, unsatisfying to eat
What has happened with the quality of this product
Deteriorating quality
Used to be better but now there's more stalk than head of broccoli and the florets are tiny. Half of the weight of the bag seems to be made up of ice! Quality is going way downhill and if it doesn't improve then I'll be getting all my frozen veg from Iceland in future!
Bags of goodness
Excellent . There is no excuse for not eating your broccoli with this handy pack of convenient goodness often better and fresher than the fresh. I notice that the pack size has dropped to 900g from 1KG and stalks minus heads are not uncommon in the pack. Tesco you are on notice if it gets any smaller. President Bush snr famously said that he hated broccoli - but then what do American presidents know.
Good value for money
The Only way to go Frozen
Been using these for over 10 years. Perfect for soups, caseroles and on the side. Great from the oven, microwave or the pot. Minimal little bits, always nice size pieces.
It is like a cabbage with a university education
Don't like the new packaging, it smells of cellulo
Don't like the new packaging, it smells of cellulose even inside the bag, causing the product to smell of it too. Very disappointed as I have used this product for at least 2 years and never come across this problem before.
Really great tasting and so quick to prepare
Quality was really good, and it made cooking a meal in 20minutes that much easier!