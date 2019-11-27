By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Broccoli Florets 900G

3.5(10)Write a review
£ 1.10
£1.23/kg
per 80g
  • Energy114kJ 27kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.4g
    1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars1.3g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 143kJ / 34kcal

Product Description

  • Broccoli Florets.
  • Broccoli florets, simply frozen after being expertly prepared. Individually frozen for small or large handfuls as required.
  • Frozen within hours to capture the peak of freshness
  • Cook from frozen 4 mins
  • Harvested by hand
  • 1 of your 5 a day
  • Source of folic acid
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 900g
Information

Storage

Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Hob
Instructions: For best results boil from frozen.
Place in a saucepan of boiling water.
Bring to the boil.
Cover and simmer for 3-4 minutes.
Drain well before serving.

Produce of

Produce of the EU. Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

This pack contains approx. 11 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Do not eat raw..

Recycling info

Film. Recycle with carrier bags at larger stores - Not at Kerbside

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com.
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

900g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 80g
Energy143kJ / 34kcal114kJ / 27kcal
Fat0.5g0.4g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate2.7g2.2g
Sugars1.6g1.3g
Fibre2.8g2.2g
Protein3.3g2.6g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When boiled according to instructions.--

Safety information

10 Reviews

Average of 3.6 stars

Help other customers like you

very nice florets. will recommend.

5 stars

very nice florets. will recommend.

it's a no from me

2 stars

- more stalk than floret - smells funny - limp, unsatisfying to eat

What has happened with the quality of this product

2 stars

What has happened with the quality of this product. The last few weeks it has been dire. We are throwing away more than we are eating !!

Deteriorating quality

3 stars

Used to be better but now there's more stalk than head of broccoli and the florets are tiny. Half of the weight of the bag seems to be made up of ice! Quality is going way downhill and if it doesn't improve then I'll be getting all my frozen veg from Iceland in future!

Bags of goodness

4 stars

Excellent . There is no excuse for not eating your broccoli with this handy pack of convenient goodness often better and fresher than the fresh. I notice that the pack size has dropped to 900g from 1KG and stalks minus heads are not uncommon in the pack. Tesco you are on notice if it gets any smaller. President Bush snr famously said that he hated broccoli - but then what do American presidents know.

Good value for money

5 stars

Good value for money

The Only way to go Frozen

5 stars

Been using these for over 10 years. Perfect for soups, caseroles and on the side. Great from the oven, microwave or the pot. Minimal little bits, always nice size pieces.

It is like a cabbage with a university education

4 stars

It is like a cabbage with a university education

Don't like the new packaging, it smells of cellulo

2 stars

Don't like the new packaging, it smells of cellulose even inside the bag, causing the product to smell of it too. Very disappointed as I have used this product for at least 2 years and never come across this problem before.

Really great tasting and so quick to prepare

4 stars

Quality was really good, and it made cooking a meal in 20minutes that much easier!

