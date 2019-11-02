By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Broccoli & Cauliflower Floret Mix 900G

3(7)Write a review
Tesco Broccoli & Cauliflower Floret Mix 900G
£ 1.35
£1.50/kg
Per 80g
  • Energy112kJ 27kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.6g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars1.6g
    2%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 140kJ / 33kcal

Product Description

  • A mix of broccoli and cauliflower florets.
  • Broccoli and cauliflower florets, simply frozen after being expertly prepared. Individually frozen for small or large handfuls as required.
  • Frozen within hours of harvest to capture the peak of freshness
  • Cook from frozen 6 mins
  • Harvested by hand
  • 1 of your 5 a day
  • Source of folic acid
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 900g
  • Source of folic acid

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Broccoli (50%), Cauliflower (50%).

Storage

Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove all packaging
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Hob
Instructions: For best results boil from frozen.
Place in a saucepan of boiling water.
Bring to the boil.
Cover and summer for 5-6 minutes.
Drain well before serving.

Produce of

Produce of the EU, Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

This pack contains approx. 11 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Do not eat raw..

Recycling info

Film. Recycle with carrier bags at larger stores - Not at Kerbside

Name and address

  • Produced and packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com.
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

900g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 80g
Energy140kJ / 33kcal112kJ / 27kcal
Fat0.7g0.6g
Saturates0.2g0.2g
Carbohydrate3.0g2.4g
Sugars2.0g1.6g
Fibre2.3g1.8g
Protein2.6g2.1g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
Folic Acid42µg (21%NRV)34µg (17%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When boiled according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: Do not eat raw..

7 Reviews

Average of 2.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Bad quality

1 stars

Really bad quality, need to use better vegetables to frozen and not this bad quality vegetables. They are almost root.

lots of stalks and left so big took longer to cook

1 stars

lots of stalks and left so big took longer to cook was not impressed at all

Fragments

2 stars

Used to be great but now it's little more than a bag of miserable little fragments no more than 2cm across.

Good value

5 stars

Good standby when you haven't got any fresh vegetables, great for cooking in the microwave.

Delivery as promised , friendly and polite driver

5 stars

This was a grocery order which I do from time to time, no complaints

great for making soup

5 stars

bought too much have a freezer full

low quality

1 stars

the cauliflower looked like it was defrosted and refrozen again.

