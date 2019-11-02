Tesco Broccoli & Cauliflower Floret Mix 900G

Bad quality
Really bad quality, need to use better vegetables to frozen and not this bad quality vegetables. They are almost root.
lots of stalks and left so big took longer to cook
lots of stalks and left so big took longer to cook was not impressed at all
Fragments
Used to be great but now it's little more than a bag of miserable little fragments no more than 2cm across.
Good value
Good standby when you haven't got any fresh vegetables, great for cooking in the microwave.
Delivery as promised , friendly and polite driver
This was a grocery order which I do from time to time, no complaints
great for making soup
bought too much have a freezer full
low quality
the cauliflower looked like it was defrosted and refrozen again.