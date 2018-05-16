By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Old Speckled Hen Can 10X440ml

Old Speckled Hen Can 10X440ml
£ 9.00
£2.05/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws.

Product Description

  • Beer
  • "Old Speckled Hen"
  • Our Master Brewer uses crystal and pale malts with Challenger, Pilgrim, First Gold and Goldings hops to deliver a beautifully malty ale with subtle notes of toffee and fruit. Especially fine with English roasts, sausages and pies.
  • Aroma: Malty, toffee, lightly roasted
  • Taste: Abundance of malts and distinctive toffee character
  • "The Hens"
  • ... collection is an exceptional brood of award-winning English beers. What makes them so special? Several things. Respect for tradition: a Master Brewer with an understanding of his art that is second to none... balanced by the right amount of curiosity and creativity so things never stand still. In short, a man with a spring in his step. Secondly, the quality of our malt and hops, the key to a great flavour. Third, our own chalk well, source of water used for brewing for many generations... and trust us, the water matters. All this brings heritage and craft together in the most divine manner - four hens, four singular characters: Speckled, Hoppy, Crafty and Golden, which means the perfect flavour to suit any mood, occasion or palate.
  • Rich & distinctive... with a smooth finish
  • Pack size: 4400ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Malted Barley

Tasting Notes

  • Abundance of malts and distinctive toffee character

ABV

5% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

For Best Before End See Side of Pack

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Brewed by:
  • Morland Brewing,
  • Westgate Street,
  • Bury St Edmunds,
  • Suffolk,
  • IP33 1QT,

Return to

  • Morland Brewing,
  • Westgate Street,
  • Bury St Edmunds,
  • Suffolk,
  • IP33 1QT,
  • England.
  • www.oldspeckledhen.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

10 x 440ml ℮

