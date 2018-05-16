Old Speckled Hen Can 10X440ml

Product Description
- Beer
- "Old Speckled Hen"
- Our Master Brewer uses crystal and pale malts with Challenger, Pilgrim, First Gold and Goldings hops to deliver a beautifully malty ale with subtle notes of toffee and fruit. Especially fine with English roasts, sausages and pies.
- Aroma: Malty, toffee, lightly roasted
- Taste: Abundance of malts and distinctive toffee character
- "The Hens"
- ... collection is an exceptional brood of award-winning English beers. What makes them so special? Several things. Respect for tradition: a Master Brewer with an understanding of his art that is second to none... balanced by the right amount of curiosity and creativity so things never stand still. In short, a man with a spring in his step. Secondly, the quality of our malt and hops, the key to a great flavour. Third, our own chalk well, source of water used for brewing for many generations... and trust us, the water matters. All this brings heritage and craft together in the most divine manner - four hens, four singular characters: Speckled, Hoppy, Crafty and Golden, which means the perfect flavour to suit any mood, occasion or palate.
- Rich & distinctive... with a smooth finish
- Pack size: 4400ML
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Malted Barley
Tasting Notes
- Abundance of malts and distinctive toffee character
ABV
5% vol
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
For Best Before End See Side of Pack
Recycling info
Box. Recyclable
Name and address
- Brewed by:
- Morland Brewing,
- Westgate Street,
- Bury St Edmunds,
- Suffolk,
- IP33 1QT,
Return to
- Morland Brewing,
- Westgate Street,
- Bury St Edmunds,
- Suffolk,
- IP33 1QT,
- England.
- www.oldspeckledhen.co.uk
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
10 x 440ml ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020