Tesco Beef Lean Steak Mince 5% Fat 750G

i dont know what it was but it definitely wasnt Steak - or beef for that matter !!!!!!
good product, hope its available again soon
Sadly not British beef
I wanted British beef. The one that arrived was Irish beef minced in Britain. The description here says, "Lean beef steak mince 5% fat. From Trusted British Farms." And this image shows a Union Jack on the packaging, which is not what I got. Very disappointed.
Is it British?
I ordered this recently and Irish mince was provided not British as described. I reported this to Head Office and they assured me it would be rectified. Buyer Beware.
Shorter date than advertised.
Says 3+ days but delivered Thursday often out of date on Saturday.
This mince did not taste like beef terrible
It was not good quality. I used it for chilly con carne. It tasted terrible
Best mince from anywhere
Always the nicest mince, wouldn't buy mince anywhere else.
Great
This made three dinners for my family a great price
THE BEST FOR MAKING A BIG PIE.
For when the 500g will just not be enough. And it is very tasty.
Great product
Good quality