Tesco Beef Lean Steak Mince 5% Fat 750G

3.5(12)Write a review
Tesco Beef Lean Steak Mince 5% Fat 750G
£ 4.65
£6.20/kg
  • Energy650kJ 155kcal
    8%
  • Fat5.6g
    8%
  • Saturates2.5g
    13%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 520kJ / 124kcal

Product Description

  • Lean beef steak mince 5% fat.
  • From Trusted Farms. We work in partnership with trusted farmers to ensure high welfare standards from farm to fork, to deliver great quality beef.
  • Leaner selected cuts, finely ground for tenderness
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • 5% fat
  • Selected cuts
  • Finely ground
  • Lean and tasty
  • Expertly selected for freshness & quality
  • Made from fresh and frozen beef
  • Pack size: 750g

Information

Ingredients

Typical percentage Fat content under 5%, Typical percentage Collagen/Meat Protein ratio under 12%

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Heat a little oil in a pan until hot. Remove mince from packaging and add to pan. Brown the mince, stirring frequently, for 6-8 minutes. Lower heat to medium and continue until thoroughly cooked.
Tip: For a rich, thick sauce, stir a spoonful of flour or cornflour into the pan once the meat has browned.
Important: Not suitable for microwave cooking. Not suitable for cooking from frozen.

Produce of

Minced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrosting: Defrost thoroughly in the fridge before use. Once defrosted use on the same day. Do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

750g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 125g
Energy520kJ / 124kcal650kJ / 155kcal
Fat4.5g5.6g
Saturates2.0g2.5g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein20.8g26.0g
Salt0.3g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

