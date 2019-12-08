By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Free From Tagliatelle 250G

2(9)Write a review
Tesco Free From Tagliatelle 250G
£ 1.00
£4.00/kg
As sold each serving (75g) contains
  • Energy1129kJ 266kcal
    13%
  • Fat0.8g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars0.4g
    <1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1505kJ / 355kcal

Product Description

  • Dried tagliatelle pasta made from maize flour and rice flour.
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Rice Flour, White Maize Flour, Yellow Maize Flour, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids).

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Allow approximately 75g per person.
Add the pasta to a large pan of boiling, slightly salted water, stir and return to boil.
Cook for 10-12 minutes, drain and serve immediately in your favourite recipe.
Time: 10-12 minutes

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Number of uses

3 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs sold 100g containsAs sold each serving (75g) contains
Energy1505kJ / 355kcal1129kJ / 266kcal
Fat1.0g0.8g
Saturates0.2g0.2g
Carbohydrate78.4g58.8g
Sugars0.5g0.4g
Fibre2.0g1.5g
Protein7.0g5.3g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
75g of uncooked pasta weighs approximately 170g when cooked.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

9 Reviews

Average of 2.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Scrummy

5 stars

Delicious. Follow the cooking instructions and this is crummy. No bloating after eating this pasta for a low FODMAP diet.

Terrible.

1 stars

Absolutely awful. Followed the instructions to the letter and ended up with a mushy mess. The other pasta's in the range are fine, but this one is not fit for sale.

Weird it just disintegrates

1 stars

I only buy Tesco gluten free pasta and everything cooks really well apart form this one - i've tried to cook this 3 times now and every time it literally disintegrates. No more fettuccine Alfredo for us !!!

I love this pasta.

5 stars

Gob smacked at all of the bad reviews. I use often and they neither break nor go to mush for me. Maybe others are overcooking them? I really enjoy with a soya cream or tahinni sauce.

falls apart into little bits

1 stars

doesn't taste great and loses shape easily, forming lots of little bits.

Avoid at all costs

1 stars

Unfortunately have to give this product a star even though it is not deserved. Completely dissolved within 10 minutes of being in the pan, water hadn't even started to boil. Absolutely ridiculous!

Work well but difficult to pick up to eat

4 stars

I use this instead of chinese noodles and although I enjoy them and they work well, that the noodles break off into 2 inch lengths so its difficult to pick them up to eat. I buy them because they are gluten free.

Awful, buy the fusilli or penne instead

1 stars

DO NOT BUY. Have signed up for an account just to warn everyone how terrible this pasta is. Bought for a special meal with relatives coming over, only for it all to be chucked in dustbin as they arrived. Completely disintegrates upon cooking, leaving you with a pan full of starch water and a congealed mess welded to the bottom of the saucepan. Having said this the gluten free penne and fusilli is perfectly fine, so save yourself the disappointment and buy that instead.

Inedible cooks up like sludge

1 stars

Inedible cooks up like sludge

