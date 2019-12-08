Tesco Free From Tagliatelle 250G

Scrummy
Delicious. Follow the cooking instructions and this is crummy. No bloating after eating this pasta for a low FODMAP diet.
Terrible.
Absolutely awful. Followed the instructions to the letter and ended up with a mushy mess. The other pasta's in the range are fine, but this one is not fit for sale.
Weird it just disintegrates
I only buy Tesco gluten free pasta and everything cooks really well apart form this one - i've tried to cook this 3 times now and every time it literally disintegrates. No more fettuccine Alfredo for us !!!
I love this pasta.
Gob smacked at all of the bad reviews. I use often and they neither break nor go to mush for me. Maybe others are overcooking them? I really enjoy with a soya cream or tahinni sauce.
falls apart into little bits
doesn't taste great and loses shape easily, forming lots of little bits.
Avoid at all costs
Unfortunately have to give this product a star even though it is not deserved. Completely dissolved within 10 minutes of being in the pan, water hadn't even started to boil. Absolutely ridiculous!
Work well but difficult to pick up to eat
I use this instead of chinese noodles and although I enjoy them and they work well, that the noodles break off into 2 inch lengths so its difficult to pick them up to eat. I buy them because they are gluten free.
Awful, buy the fusilli or penne instead
DO NOT BUY. Have signed up for an account just to warn everyone how terrible this pasta is. Bought for a special meal with relatives coming over, only for it all to be chucked in dustbin as they arrived. Completely disintegrates upon cooking, leaving you with a pan full of starch water and a congealed mess welded to the bottom of the saucepan. Having said this the gluten free penne and fusilli is perfectly fine, so save yourself the disappointment and buy that instead.
Inedible cooks up like sludge
