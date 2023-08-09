Twist Poppers - 3 Pack

Do not use near naked flames. Do not open or pierce the tube. Do not point at faces, persons or animals. This is not a toy. For adult use only or under the supervision of a responsible adult. Not suitable for use by children under 14 years of age. This cannon is operated by a spring which will eject tissue into the air. Contains no explosive. Safe for indoor use. Please ensure you have sufficient height clearance. This product is non-colourfast when wet.

WARNING! Do not use near naked flames. Do not open or pierce the tube. Do not point at faces, persons or animals. This is not a toy. For adult use only or under the supervision of a responsible adult. Not suitable for use by children under 14 years of age. This cannon is operated by a spring which will eject tissue into the air. Contains no explosive. Safe for indoor use. Please ensure you have sufficient height clearance. This product is non-colourfast when wet.

Hold firmly on upper tube with one hand and point upright away from people or obstructing objects. Using other hand twist bottom section of tube to release content.

Instructions for Use Hold firmly on upper tube with one hand and point upright away from people or obstructing objects. Using other hand twist bottom section of tube to release content.

Twist and Pop! Kick off your party with these great party confetti cannons

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023