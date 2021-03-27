Activia Intensely Creamy Vanilla 4X110g

Great but big pot please!
Not everybody wants low/zero fat vanilla yoghurt so these are a favourite in my family - lovely and creamy. But we would prefer a big pot, not 4 small pots - more economical and less plastic/ foil waste!
Yummy
Very nice indeed. 110 kcals per pot.
Really lovely! Not sure why previous review only g
Really lovely! Not sure why previous review only got 3 star when the review was good. but this yogurt is thick and creamy and deserves 5 stars.
Lovely mixed with berries i have this every day &
Lovely mixed with berries i have this every day & im like clock work 1