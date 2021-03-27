We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Activia Intensely Creamy Vanilla 4X110g

4(4)Write a review
£ 2.20
£0.50/100g
Each 110g serving contains
  • Energy453 kJ 108kcal
    5%
  • Fat3.3g
    5%
  • Saturates2.3g
    12%
  • Sugars13.6g
    15%
  • Salt0.12g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g

Product Description

  • Creamy Yogurt with Vanilla Flavouring
  • Enjoy as part of a varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
  • Every pot contains an exclusive combination of cultures: Lactobacillus bulgaricus, Streptococcus thermophilus, Lactococcus lactis, Bifidobacterium lactis Bifidus ActiRegularis®).
  • Deliciously good for your gut health*
  • We're on a mission to help you feel good from the inside out.*
  • Our creamy recipe, drawn from over 30 years of experience, is packed with billions of live cultures. We give our unique blend of 5 ferments 8 hours to develop, so every spoonful is thick, luscious and velvety smooth.
  • Activia is deliciously good for your gut health.*
  • Because we want to help you feel good from the inside out.*
  • *Activia contains calcium which contributes to the normal function of digestive enzymes.
  • Pots not to be sold separately.
  • Card - Recycle
  • Rinse - Cup - Recycle
  • Lid - Don't Recycle
  • Suitable for vegetarians.
  • As a B Corp, we are part of a global movement of companies who aim to use business as a force for good in society. It is important to us that we show our positive impact on people and planet. To find out more about what we do, search Danone UK on the B Corp directory online. #BTheChange
  • Pack size: 440G

Information

Ingredients

Yogurt (Milk), Water, Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Stabilisers (Pectin, Guar Gum), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Calcium Citrate), Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Spent Bourbon Vanilla Seeds, Colour (Beta-Carotene, Curcumin)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients underlined.

Storage

Keep Refrigerated Between +1°C and +6°C Max.Use By (dd/mm): See Pots

Name and address

  • Danone Ltd,
  • PO Box 71027,
  • London,
  • W4 9GQ.
  • Danone Ltd.
  • Block 1,

Net Contents

4 x 110g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper serving (110g)% RI* (110g)
Energy (kJ/kcal)412/98453/1085
Fat (g)3.03.35
of which saturates (g)2.12.312
Carbohydrate (g)12.814.15
of which sugars (g)12.413.615
Fibre (g)0.10.1-
Protein (g)5.05.411
Salt (g)0.110.122
Calcium (mg) (% RI*)163 (20%)17922
*RI: Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---

4 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Great but big pot please!

3 stars

Not everybody wants low/zero fat vanilla yoghurt so these are a favourite in my family - lovely and creamy. But we would prefer a big pot, not 4 small pots - more economical and less plastic/ foil waste!

Yummy

5 stars

Very nice indeed. 110 kcals per pot.

Really lovely! Not sure why previous review only g

5 stars

Really lovely! Not sure why previous review only got 3 star when the review was good. but this yogurt is thick and creamy and deserves 5 stars.

Lovely mixed with berries i have this every day &

3 stars

Lovely mixed with berries i have this every day & im like clock work 1

