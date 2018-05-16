Askeys Treat Maple 325G

Product Description
- Maple syrup flavour dessert sauce
- Free from artificial colours, flavours and preservatives
- Pack size: 325g
Information
Ingredients
Invert Sugar Syrup, Colour: Plain Caramel, Natural Flavouring
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Do not refrigerateFor Best Before see cap
Preparation and Usage
- Let your imagination run free
- Drizzle on ice cream...
- Smother on pancakes...
- Swirl into your porridge!
- Unscrew cap and remove foil before first use
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Sleeve. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled
Name and address
- The Silver Spoon Company,
- Sugar Way,
- Peterborough
- PE2 9AY.
- askeys.co.uk
Net Contents
325g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1327kJ
|-
|312kcal
|Fat
|<0.5g
|of which saturates
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrates
|77.6g
|of which sugars
|70.6g
|Protein
|<0.5g
|Salt
|0.08g
