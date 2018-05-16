By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Askeys Treat Maple 325G

Askeys Treat Maple 325G
£ 1.30
£0.40/100g

Product Description

  • Maple syrup flavour dessert sauce
  • Free from artificial colours, flavours and preservatives
  • Pack size: 325g

Information

Ingredients

Invert Sugar Syrup, Colour: Plain Caramel, Natural Flavouring

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Do not refrigerateFor Best Before see cap

Preparation and Usage

  • Let your imagination run free
  • Drizzle on ice cream...
  • Smother on pancakes...
  • Swirl into your porridge!
  • Unscrew cap and remove foil before first use

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Sleeve. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • The Silver Spoon Company,
  • Sugar Way,
  • Peterborough
  • PE2 9AY.

Return to

  • The Silver Spoon Company,
  • Sugar Way,
  • Peterborough
  • PE2 9AY.
  • askeys.co.uk

Net Contents

325g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 1327kJ
-312kcal
Fat <0.5g
of which saturates <0.1g
Carbohydrates77.6g
of which sugars 70.6g
Protein <0.5g
Salt 0.08g

