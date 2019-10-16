Tesco Free From Conchiglie 500G

Not the greatest texture but still can be edible i
Not the greatest texture but still can be edible if you use a lot of sauce
Thumbs up.
Free-from pasta is so much better than it used to be, no longer does it fall to pieces. You can't tell the difference. Good sized bag for the price, too.
Awful texture
If I could leave it 0 stars, I would. Really grainy, really chewy, just not a very nice texture at all. Luckily I tried this only for a diet reason, so I’ve decided just to eat regular pasta because clearly nothing can beat it.