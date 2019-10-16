By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Free From Conchiglie 500G

£ 1.00
£2.00/kg
As sold each serving (75g) contains
  • Energy1129kJ 266kcal
    13%
  • Fat0.8g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars0.4g
    <1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1505kJ / 355kcal

Product Description

  • Dried conchiglie pasta made from maize flour and rice flour.
  • Free from gluten, wheat, milk and egg
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

Rice Flour, White Maize Flour, Yellow Maize Flour, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids).
 

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Time: 10-12 minutes
Allow approximately 75g per person.
Add the pasta to a large pan of boiling, slightly salted water, stir and return to boil.
Cook for 10-12 minutes, drain and serve immediately in your favourite recipe.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs sold 100g containsAs sold each serving (75g) contains
Energy1505kJ / 355kcal1129kJ / 266kcal
Fat1.0g0.8g
Saturates0.2g0.2g
Carbohydrate78.4g58.8g
Sugars0.5g0.4g
Fibre2.0g1.5g
Protein7.0g5.3g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
75g of uncooked pasta weighs approximately 170g when cooked.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Not the greatest texture but still can be edible i

4 stars

Not the greatest texture but still can be edible if you use a lot of sauce

Thumbs up.

5 stars

Free-from pasta is so much better than it used to be, no longer does it fall to pieces. You can't tell the difference. Good sized bag for the price, too.

Awful texture

1 stars

If I could leave it 0 stars, I would. Really grainy, really chewy, just not a very nice texture at all. Luckily I tried this only for a diet reason, so I’ve decided just to eat regular pasta because clearly nothing can beat it.

