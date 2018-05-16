Tesco Free From White Chocolate Buttons 25G

- Energy543kJ 131kcal7%
- Fat7.8g11%
- Saturates4.8g24%
- Sugars10.1g11%
- Salt<0.010%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2172kJ / 522kcal
Product Description
- Milk free white choc buttons made with cocoa butter and maize flour.
- Pack size: 25g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Inulin, Maltodextrin, Maize Flour, Coconut Oil, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavourings.
Allergy Information
- Allergy Advice! For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Produced in Republic of Ireland
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Wrap. Plastic not currently recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
25g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g contains
|Each bag (typically 25g) contains
|Energy
|2172kJ / 522kcal
|543kJ / 131kcal
|Fat
|31.3g
|7.8g
|Saturates
|19.2g
|4.8g
|Carbohydrate
|52.2g
|13.1g
|Sugars
|40.5g
|10.1g
|Fibre
|15.0g
|3.8g
|Protein
|0.4g
|0.1g
|Salt
|0.1g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
