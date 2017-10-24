Canon Pg-545 /Cl-546 Printer Ink Cartridges

Good quality
Does the job well. Good quality and good price. Delivered quickly
Great value
So much cheaper to buy the double pack than singles. Genuine product at a great price.
Mrs
I bought this product a month ago .. it's very nice .. n cost effective
good value
bought it to print some pictures off came out very good
Best price and right product.
Always seems to be a daunting task to buy ink cartridges after having got the wrong ones before. Trusty Tesco served me well in providing the right ink cartridge(some others were offering what looked like the same cartridge for the machine but had less ink in). The cartridges for this printer last well. I don't use my printer for long periods of time and the ink never dries out.
Not value for money
I buy these cartridges for a recent printer I bought recently from Tesco. I find that they hardly last five minutes. I won't be buying this particular type of printer again, especially if it means I have to buy these cartridges. I need to find compatible ones.
Clear concise details
Delighted how quickly and efficiently my order was handled from placement to receipt.
Exactly as it says
Great price for ink cartridges. Really handy to have both colours in one pack rather than buying individually.
Great price
I bought this as the price was very reasonable and after reading many positive reviews online. I haven't been disappointed.
A BUDGET BEATER!
As a small business, operating from a home base, depending heavily on using the internet, the cost of printer cartridges, because of the constant use daily of the printer, is quite important to me. The cost of the two ink cartridges needed for the Canon printer is relatively high, compared to the purchase price of the actual printer itself, and can vary enormously! Every month therefore, I shop around the entire internet, to see who has the best price for the genuine cartridges, and was delighted to find that Tesco could provide these, at my local shop within a couple of days, significantly beating the competition.