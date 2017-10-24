By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Canon Pg-545 /Cl-546 Printer Ink Cartridges

4.5(44)Write a review
Canon Pg-545 /Cl-546 Printer Ink Cartridges
£ 32.00
£32.00/each

Product Description

  • Genuine Canon Ink
  • Convenient multi-pack
  • Includes 1 black and 1 cyan, yellow and magenta tricolour cartridge
  • Replenish your printer ink levels with this 545 black and 546 colour cartridge pack. Offering long-lasting print quality and crisp, sharp text, this convenient multipack is perfect for users who frequently print in medium to high volumes. The ink cartridges are compatible with the Canon PIXMA MG2450 and Canon PIXMA MG2550 printers.

Information

44 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Good quality

5 stars

Does the job well. Good quality and good price. Delivered quickly

Great value

5 stars

So much cheaper to buy the double pack than singles. Genuine product at a great price.

Mrs

5 stars

I bought this product a month ago .. it's very nice .. n cost effective

good value

4 stars

bought it to print some pictures off came out very good

Best price and right product.

5 stars

Always seems to be a daunting task to buy ink cartridges after having got the wrong ones before. Trusty Tesco served me well in providing the right ink cartridge(some others were offering what looked like the same cartridge for the machine but had less ink in). The cartridges for this printer last well. I don't use my printer for long periods of time and the ink never dries out.

Not value for money

1 stars

I buy these cartridges for a recent printer I bought recently from Tesco. I find that they hardly last five minutes. I won't be buying this particular type of printer again, especially if it means I have to buy these cartridges. I need to find compatible ones.

Clear concise details

5 stars

Delighted how quickly and efficiently my order was handled from placement to receipt.

Exactly as it says

5 stars

Great price for ink cartridges. Really handy to have both colours in one pack rather than buying individually.

Great price

5 stars

I bought this as the price was very reasonable and after reading many positive reviews online. I haven't been disappointed.

A BUDGET BEATER!

5 stars

As a small business, operating from a home base, depending heavily on using the internet, the cost of printer cartridges, because of the constant use daily of the printer, is quite important to me. The cost of the two ink cartridges needed for the Canon printer is relatively high, compared to the purchase price of the actual printer itself, and can vary enormously! Every month therefore, I shop around the entire internet, to see who has the best price for the genuine cartridges, and was delighted to find that Tesco could provide these, at my local shop within a couple of days, significantly beating the competition.

1-10 of 44 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

