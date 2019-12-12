Everest Paneer Block Cheese 226G

Product Description
- Traditional Indian Cooking Cheese
- Everest Paneer is a unique flavour carrying cheese. Stir fry cubes or slices of Paneer and add into your favourite curry. Marinade in sweet chilli and flash grill or BBQ for an authentic char grilled taste. Season to taste, grill and toss into a warm salad or add to roasted vegetables to make a delicious wrap. Heat and eat, its so versatile.
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 226g
Information
Ingredients
Milk
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Use within three days of opening.For Use By See Reverse
Name and address
- Everest Dairies Ltd,
- Vulcan Business Centre,
- Unit L,
- Vulcan Road,
- Leicester,
- LE5 3EB.
Net Contents
226g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy:
|1438kj/347kcal
|Fat:
|27.7g
|of which saturates:
|17.4g
|Carbohydrates:
|4.1g
|of which sugars:
|3.9g
|Fibre:
|1.3g
|Protein:
|20.9g
|Salt:
|0.5g
