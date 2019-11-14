Tesco Baby Broad Beans 650G

Delicious - highly recommended
Delicious. I never use frozen vegetables usually but saw these and thought they would be good to have in the freezer in case of emergencies! Tried them yesterday as I had run out of vegetables. Loved them - did not expect frozen veg to taste this good - every bit as good as fresh broad beans. Will be eating them regularly.
Excellent
Love these little beans on their own or mixed with other veg. Handy bag size in small freezer.
Great tasting beans
Great tasting beans taste like they have just come out the pod had several packets of these now
Versatile and yummy
I *love* broad beans and these are a great, convenient and inexpensive way to buy them. I have cooked these on the hob. in the microwave, in the steamer and in slow cooker casseroles and they come up tasty and tender every time. One product I hope I'll never have to go without!
No smelly pods or green nails with these
Taste as good as from the garden so small they cook quickly
I really like these beans .
I've been buying these for a long time . So much better than the canned version . So easy to microwave . A handful or three sprinkled over half of the 600g frozen cauliflower cheese and microwaved for 10 minutes , extra cheese then grilled , is a pleasant veggie meal . Brill .
These are cheap, delicious, nutritious (good amount of protein), and easy to cook. I like to microwave them with some veg, a little coconut milk and spices to serve with rice for an easy lunch.
Great fresh taste
Nice to have great tasting broad beans all year, all the family enjoy, that's why I buy from Tesco.
Very tasty
I have always enjoyed broad beans with my dinner and I find this product to be very handy to have in the freezer. Broad beans any time I want them. Brilliant.
Great tasting own brand product
I buy these every week...