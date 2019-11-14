By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Baby Broad Beans 650G

Tesco Baby Broad Beans 650G
£ 1.15
£1.77/kg
Per 80g
  • Energy187kJ 44kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.6g
    1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars0.7g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 234kJ / 56kcal

Product Description

  • Baby broad beans.
  • Baby broad beans, simply frozen after being expertly removed from the pods. Individually frozen for small or large handfuls as required.
  • Frozen within hours to capture the peak of freshness
  • Pack size: 650g

Information

Storage

Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: 800W / 900W 5 1/2 / 5 mins
Place into a microwaveable bowl, add 2 -3 tablespoons water (30-45ml) and cover.
Cook on full power for 3 minutes (800W) / (900W).
Remove cover and stir. Re-cover and cook on full power for a further 2 minutes 30 seconds (800W) / 2 minutes (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after cooking.
Drain well before serving.

Hob
Instructions: For best results boil from frozen.
Place in a saucepan of boiling water.
Bring to the boil.
Simmer for 5-6 minutes.
Drain well before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Do not eat raw.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

650g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 80g
Energy234kJ / 56kcal187kJ / 44kcal
Fat0.8g0.6g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate5.2g4.2g
Sugars0.9g0.7g
Fibre3.6g2.9g
Protein5.1g4.1g
Salt0.1g0.1g
When boiled according to instructions.--

Safety information

Warning: Do not eat raw.

Delicious - highly recommended

5 stars

Delicious. I never use frozen vegetables usually but saw these and thought they would be good to have in the freezer in case of emergencies! Tried them yesterday as I had run out of vegetables. Loved them - did not expect frozen veg to taste this good - every bit as good as fresh broad beans. Will be eating them regularly.

Excellent

5 stars

Love these little beans on their own or mixed with other veg. Handy bag size in small freezer.

Great tasting beans

5 stars

Great tasting beans taste like they have just come out the pod had several packets of these now

Versatile and yummy

5 stars

I *love* broad beans and these are a great, convenient and inexpensive way to buy them. I have cooked these on the hob. in the microwave, in the steamer and in slow cooker casseroles and they come up tasty and tender every time. One product I hope I'll never have to go without!

No smelly pods or green nails with these

5 stars

Taste as good as from the garden so small they cook quickly

I really like these beans .

5 stars

I've been buying these for a long time . So much better than the canned version . So easy to microwave . A handful or three sprinkled over half of the 600g frozen cauliflower cheese and microwaved for 10 minutes , extra cheese then grilled , is a pleasant veggie meal . Brill .

These are cheap, delicious, nutritious (good amoun

5 stars

These are cheap, delicious, nutritious (good amount of protein), and easy to cook. I like to microwave them with some veg, a little coconut milk and spices to serve with rice for an easy lunch.

Great fresh taste

5 stars

Nice to have great tasting broad beans all year, all the family enjoy, that's why I buy from Tesco.

Very tasty

5 stars

I have always enjoyed broad beans with my dinner and I find this product to be very handy to have in the freezer. Broad beans any time I want them. Brilliant.

Great tasting own brand product

5 stars

I buy these every week...

