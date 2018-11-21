Tesco Soya Beans 600G

A new addition to the dinner plate.
The whole family enjoyed this product. We didn't know what to expect as we'd never had them as a stand alone veg, only in stir fry packs or veggie burgers. We had them just plain boiled as suggested on the pack. They don't have an enormous amount of flavour but what there is is pleasant, not sweet like a pea, more like a bean with a light crunchy bite. We had them with sweet corn and the two went together very well. I (being the cook in the family) will be searching the internet for more interesting ways to serve as I will definitely be using them more often.
Something different
Didn't think i was going to like these soya beans but they are very useful to have as an additional veg. They have a nice nutty taste.