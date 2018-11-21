By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Soya Beans 600G

Tesco Soya Beans 600G
£ 2.25
£3.75/kg
80g soya beans
  • Energy510kJ 122kcal
    6%
  • Fat5.8g
    8%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars1.6g
    2%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 638kJ / 153kcal

Product Description

  • Soya beans.
  • Soya beans, simply frozen after being picked from their pods. Individually frozen for small or large handfuls as required.
  • Frozen within hours to capture the peak of freshness
  • Pack size: 600g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains soya.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Microwave from frozen: 800W 5mins / 900W 4½ mins
For best results microwave cook
Place in a microwaveable bowl and add 2 tablespoons (30ml) water.
Cover and heat on full power for 2 minutes 30 seconds (800W) / 2 minutes 30 seconds (900W).
Stir, re-cover and heat on full power for a further 2 minutes 30 seconds (800W) / 2 minutes (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after cooking.
Drain well before serving.

Hob
Instructions: From frozen:
Place in boiling water and bring back to the boil.
Cover and simmer for 6 - 7 minutes.
Drain well before serving.
Time: 6-7 mins

Cooking Precautions

  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Number of uses

Approx. 7 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Do not eat raw.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

600g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 80g
Energy638kJ / 153kcal510kJ / 122kcal
Fat7.3g5.8g
Saturates0.9g0.7g
Carbohydrate4.8g3.8g
Sugars2.0g1.6g
Fibre6.0g4.8g
Protein14.0g11.2g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When boiled according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: Do not eat raw.

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

A new addition to the dinner plate.

5 stars

The whole family enjoyed this product. We didn't know what to expect as we'd never had them as a stand alone veg, only in stir fry packs or veggie burgers. We had them just plain boiled as suggested on the pack. They don't have an enormous amount of flavour but what there is is pleasant, not sweet like a pea, more like a bean with a light crunchy bite. We had them with sweet corn and the two went together very well. I (being the cook in the family) will be searching the internet for more interesting ways to serve as I will definitely be using them more often.

Something different

5 stars

Didn't think i was going to like these soya beans but they are very useful to have as an additional veg. They have a nice nutty taste.

