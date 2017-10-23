By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Sensodyne Daily Care Sensitive Toothpaste 75Ml

4.5(43)Write a review
Sensodyne Daily Care Sensitive Toothpaste 75Ml
£ 3.00
£4.00/100ml

Product Description

  • Sensodyne Daily Care Original Mint 75ml
  • Sensodyne is specially formulated to care for sensitive teeth. When enamel is worn away or gums recede, the dentine underneath becomes exposed. This can lead to tooth sensitivity, for example, with hot and cold food and drinks.
  • Tooth sensitivity is not a one-off problem, but an ongoing condition that can benefit from daily specialist care. Sensodyne Daily Care toothpastes are specially formulated for people with sensitive teeth, with all the benefits of a regular toothpaste - from Sensodyne, experts in care for sensitive teeth.
  • Use Sensodyne Daily Care Original twice daily:
  • Long lasting sensitivity care
  • Fresh and clean mouth feel
  • Contains fluoride to strengthen teeth
  • Provides all the benefits of a regular toothpaste
  • Number one dentist recommended brand for sensitive teeth. Dentists have been recommending Sensodyne for many years. Sensodyne Daily Care is a fluoride toothpaste which can be used everyday and provides daily care for sensitive teeth.
  • 24/7 care for sensitive teeth
  • Specially formulated for people with sensitive teeth
  • Dentist recommended brand
  • Pack size: 75ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Sorbitol, Hydrated Silica, Glycerin, Potassium Nitrate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Aroma, Xanthan Gum, Titanium Dioxide, Sodium Fluoride, Sodium Saccharin, Sodium Hydroxide, Sucralose, Limonene. Contains: Sodium Fluoride 0.315% w/w (1450 ppm fluoride). As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use.

Preparation and Usage

  • Always follow the

  • label instructions. Brush twice a day and not more than three times,
  • minimise swallowing and spit out.

Warnings

  • Sensitive

  • teeth may indicate an underlying problem that needs prompt care, if symptoms
  • persist or worsen see your dentist. Keep out of reach of children. Not for use
  • by children under 12 years of age, unless on advice of a dental professional or
  • physician. If irritation occurs, discontinue use. Talk to your dentist or
  • doctor as soon as possible if you experience swelling of the mouth or face.

  • The ends of this

  • carton have been glued down. Do not use if carton ends are open.

Name and address

  • GSK,
  • Brentford,
  • TW8 9GS,
  • U.K.
  • Or
  • GSK Consumer Healthcare, Levice

Return to

  • GSK Consumer Healthcare,
  • Brentford,
  • TW8 9GS,
  • U.K.
  • Or
  • GSK Consumer Healthcare, Levice
  • 934 01,
  • Slovakia

Lower age limit

12 Years

Net Contents

75ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

<p>Sensitive teeth may indicate an underlying problem that needs prompt care, if symptoms persist or worsen see your dentist. Keep out of reach of children. Not for use by children under 12 years of age, unless on advice of a dental professional or physician. If irritation occurs, discontinue use. Talk to your dentist or doctor as soon as possible if you experience swelling of the mouth or face.</p> <p>The ends of this carton have been glued down. Do not use if carton ends are open.</p>

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

43 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Good All rounder

4 stars

Good every day tooth paste taste was good and teeth looked and felt clean I will be buying it again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product.

5 stars

I have got sensitive teeth. Have tried other sensitive brands in the past but they do not work as well as Sensodyne Daily Care.It reduces sensitivity quite quickly and has a very plesant fresh mint test.Great price as well.The best toothpaste I have found so far!I highly recommend.It is really great. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Teeth feel stronger and it tastes great.

3 stars

*My sample arrived days after I received the email to complete this survey - so this review is based on my experience of use of the product after only a few days.* I've always been sceptical when it comes to toothpaste for sensitive teeth, as I've never tried one that *really* worked. I suffer from pain when I drink/eat something very cold or sweet, especially the latter. The first thing I noticed was that this toothpaste tasted good, and really fresh - unlike another brand for sensitivity that I had tried before. The freshness didn't last for too long, but I figured that wasn't the sole purpose of this toothpaste. My teeth generally feel cleaner and healthier, and I notice a genuine difference in strength- they feel a lot stronger than before. As for sensitivity, I notice drinking ice-cold water is more bearable and incredibly sweet items a little more so too but not a massive change. I feel that after a longer period of time and more regularity, the sensitivity will further decrease. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Pearly smile!

4 stars

Leaves mouth and teeth feeling very clean,already appears to have reduced reaction whilst eating. Would prefer a minty taste though doesn't really leave you fresh for long! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fresh Minty Taste, but a bit runny

3 stars

Overall I liked the toothpaste, I did find that the consistancy was a bit too runny which meant I tended to squeeze out more that actually needed. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

okay but pricey

4 stars

It is not bad tasting I was concerned it had sorbitol as an ingredient . The pack is easy to use but seemed quite small compared to my usual toothpaste. also the tube seemed longer than my usual toothpaste - but not as much in it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Sensodyn daily care toothpaste trial

3 stars

Though it is daily care like many other toothpaste, it calms teeth sensitivity. It's good. Sensitivity is reduced from first use while leaving mouth feeling fresh after brushing. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Thin paste

3 stars

I felt that this toothpaste was very thin and did not froth very well in the mouth. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not too foamy

4 stars

I thought the toothpaste had a fresh taste. I enjoyed using the toothpaste as it did not 'foam' too much in my mouth. Left my teeth with a clean feel. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

super toothpaste

5 stars

after using sensodyne for a few days I felt the difference in the whiteness and the sensitivity of my teeth [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 43 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Sensodyne Daily Extra Fresh Sensitive Toothpaste 75Ml

£ 3.00
£4.00/100ml

Aquafresh Little Teeth 3-5 Years Toothpaste 75Ml

£ 2.00
£2.67/100ml

Relonchem Paracetamol 500Mg Capsules 16S

£ 0.65
£0.04/each

Oral-B Pro- Expert Professional Protect Toothpaste 75Ml

£ 1.90
£2.54/100ml

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here