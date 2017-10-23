Sensodyne Daily Care Sensitive Toothpaste 75Ml

Good All rounder
Good every day tooth paste taste was good and teeth looked and felt clean I will be buying it again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great product.
I have got sensitive teeth. Have tried other sensitive brands in the past but they do not work as well as Sensodyne Daily Care.It reduces sensitivity quite quickly and has a very plesant fresh mint test.Great price as well.The best toothpaste I have found so far!I highly recommend.It is really great. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Teeth feel stronger and it tastes great.
*My sample arrived days after I received the email to complete this survey - so this review is based on my experience of use of the product after only a few days.* I've always been sceptical when it comes to toothpaste for sensitive teeth, as I've never tried one that *really* worked. I suffer from pain when I drink/eat something very cold or sweet, especially the latter. The first thing I noticed was that this toothpaste tasted good, and really fresh - unlike another brand for sensitivity that I had tried before. The freshness didn't last for too long, but I figured that wasn't the sole purpose of this toothpaste. My teeth generally feel cleaner and healthier, and I notice a genuine difference in strength- they feel a lot stronger than before. As for sensitivity, I notice drinking ice-cold water is more bearable and incredibly sweet items a little more so too but not a massive change. I feel that after a longer period of time and more regularity, the sensitivity will further decrease. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Pearly smile!
Leaves mouth and teeth feeling very clean,already appears to have reduced reaction whilst eating. Would prefer a minty taste though doesn't really leave you fresh for long! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Fresh Minty Taste, but a bit runny
Overall I liked the toothpaste, I did find that the consistancy was a bit too runny which meant I tended to squeeze out more that actually needed. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
okay but pricey
It is not bad tasting I was concerned it had sorbitol as an ingredient . The pack is easy to use but seemed quite small compared to my usual toothpaste. also the tube seemed longer than my usual toothpaste - but not as much in it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Sensodyn daily care toothpaste trial
Though it is daily care like many other toothpaste, it calms teeth sensitivity. It's good. Sensitivity is reduced from first use while leaving mouth feeling fresh after brushing. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Thin paste
I felt that this toothpaste was very thin and did not froth very well in the mouth. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Not too foamy
I thought the toothpaste had a fresh taste. I enjoyed using the toothpaste as it did not 'foam' too much in my mouth. Left my teeth with a clean feel. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
super toothpaste
after using sensodyne for a few days I felt the difference in the whiteness and the sensitivity of my teeth [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]