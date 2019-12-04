By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 5 Haddock Fillets 400G

£ 3.30
£8.25/kg
1/5 of a pack
  • Energy233kJ 55kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.8g
    1%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 369kJ / 87kcal

Product Description

  • Skinless and boneless haddock (Melanogrammus aeglefinus) fillets in a protective ice glaze.
  • Firm Flakes Hand cut haddock, frozen for freshness to lock in flavour
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Haddock (Fish).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 190°C/ Fan 170°C/Gas Mark 5 20-25 mins. Wrap fish in foil to form a parcel. Pre-heat oven and place parcel onto a baking tray on the middle shelf.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: 800W/ 900W 4 mins/ 3 mins 30 secs
Place onto a microwaveable plate, cover and vent and heat on full power.

Produce of

Packed in China

Number of uses

5 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e (excluding ice glaze)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/5 of pack (63g**)
Energy369kJ / 87kcal233kJ / 55kcal
Fat1.3g0.8g
Saturates0.5g0.3g
Carbohydrate0.4g0.2g
Sugars0.1g0.1g
Fibre0.5g0.3g
Protein18.2g11.5g
Salt0.4g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooking according to instructions 400gg typically weighs 315g.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

4 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Almost as good as fresh fish

5 stars

I have never liked frozen fish but as I am cooking only for one now so I gave it a go , and I was very pleasantly surrprised . Got to admit I didn't cook from frozen dried it well dusted with cornflour mixed with salt and pepper fried it lightly in a little oil and some garlic butter served it with Tesco's frozen cheese sauce and I had a meal fit for a king . It wasn't dry it was pure white and flaky when cooked and a clean sweet Haddock flavor if I hadn't known it was frozen I would not have guessed , keep having them from what ever supplier they come from Tesco they are wonderful.

Cooking time incorrect

4 stars

This product is ok if you ignore the cooking time shown on the packet. It needs to be cooked for at least 30 minutes not the 15 minutes given in the instructions.

Warning!

3 stars

The cooking time is incorrect. As the fish is wrapped in foil it needs a longer cooking time as at this temperature the fish is half raw. Please be aware as this error could cause food poisoning.

Good taste

4 stars

Loved the taste only portions are a bit small for the price you pay.

