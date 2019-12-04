Tesco 5 Haddock Fillets 400G

Almost as good as fresh fish
I have never liked frozen fish but as I am cooking only for one now so I gave it a go , and I was very pleasantly surrprised . Got to admit I didn't cook from frozen dried it well dusted with cornflour mixed with salt and pepper fried it lightly in a little oil and some garlic butter served it with Tesco's frozen cheese sauce and I had a meal fit for a king . It wasn't dry it was pure white and flaky when cooked and a clean sweet Haddock flavor if I hadn't known it was frozen I would not have guessed , keep having them from what ever supplier they come from Tesco they are wonderful.
Cooking time incorrect
This product is ok if you ignore the cooking time shown on the packet. It needs to be cooked for at least 30 minutes not the 15 minutes given in the instructions.
Warning!
The cooking time is incorrect. As the fish is wrapped in foil it needs a longer cooking time as at this temperature the fish is half raw. Please be aware as this error could cause food poisoning.
Good taste
Loved the taste only portions are a bit small for the price you pay.