Weetabix On The Go Strawberry Drink 250Ml

Product Description
- Strawberry flavoured breakfast milk drink with added vitamins and iron (UHT).
- A smooth & delicious breakfast drink
- Same Sugar as a Glass of Milk†
- †Average milk contains 4.7-5.0g sugar per 100ml (semi/skimmed/whole). Source: McCance & Widdowson's The Composition of Foods, VII Edition.
- Energy Fibre Protein from Iron*
- *Iron contributes to normal energy yielding metabolism as part of a healthy diet and lifestyle.
- 33% less sugar than the dairy breakfast drinks category (4.9g/100ml. Category average 7.4g/100ml.) Calculated June 2017.
- UK's No 1 Breakfast Drink
- A great solution for breakfast on the go
- With added vitamins and iron
- Source of fibre and protein
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 250ml
- Iron contributes to normal energy yielding metabolism
Information
Ingredients
Skimmed Milk (56%), Water, Maltodextrin, Milk Cream, Wheat Fibre (1.5%), Sugar, Milk Protein (1.0%), Malted Wheat Flour, Strawberry Puree (1.0%), Modified Starch, Flavourings, Stabilisers (Carrageenan, Gellan), Colour: Carmine, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin (B1), Riboflavin (B2), Folic Acid
Allergy Information
- Also, not suitable for Soya allergy sufferers
Storage
Once opened treat as fresh milk, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.For best before, see bottle neck.
Preparation and Usage
- Best served chilled. Shake well before opening.
Name and address
- Freepost RTJX-CZGH-ZLYK,
- Weetabix,
- PO Box 5,
- Burton Latimer,
- Kettering,
- NN15 5JR.
Return to
- 0800 212457 (UK only) Mon - Fri 8am to 4:30pm
Net Contents
250ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 250ml
|%RI**
|Energy
|349kJ/
|878kJ/
|-
|83kcal
|209kcal
|10%
|Fat
|2.0g
|5.0g
|7%
|of which saturates
|1.2g
|3.0g
|15%
|Carbohydrate
|12g
|30g
|12%
|of which sugars
|4.9g
|12g
|13%
|Fibre
|1.7g
|4.3g
|Protein
|3.4g
|8.5g
|17%
|Salt
|0.08g
|0.19g
|3%
|Thiamin (B1)
|0.14mg
|0.35mg
|13%
|Riboflavin (B2)
|0.18mg
|0.45mg
|13%
|Niacin
|2.1mg
|5.3mg
|13%
|Folic Acid
|26µg
|64µg
|13%
|Iron
|1.8mg
|4.5mg
|13%
|Calcium
|103mg
|258mg
|13%
|**RI - Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal). %RIs for vitamins & minerals are per 100ml
|-
|-
|-
