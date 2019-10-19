Tesco Free From 6 Instant Porridge Sachets 162G

Nice but the flavours aren't that noticeable so i
Nice but the flavours aren't that noticeable so i suggest maybe eating it with some syrup and fruit
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1661kJ / 394kcal
INGREDIENTS:
2 Original porridge oat sachets
Gluten Free Oat Flakes.
2 Golden syrup flavour porridge oat sachets
Gluten Free Oat Flakes (82%), Caster Sugar, Flavouring, Salt.
2 Apple and cinnamon porridge oat sachets
Gluten Free Oat Flakes (77%), Caster Sugar, Dried Apple (5%), Cinnamon Powder, Flavouring.
Store in a cool, dry place.
Microwave
Instructions: 800W / 900W 2mins 15 secs - 2mins 55 secs / 2mins - 2mins 30 secs
Pour contents of sachet into a microwavable bowl.
Fill the empty sachet to the fill line with milk, water or dairy free alternative (approximately 140ml), and pour into the oats and stir.
Microwave on full power, until the desired thickness is achieved.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after cooking.
Hob
Instructions: Empty contents of one sachet into a saucepan.
Fill the empty sachet to the fill line with milk, water or dairy free alternative (approximately 140ml), and pour into the oats and stir.
Bring to the boil.
Simmer for around 2 minutes, stirring occasionally until the liquid is absorbed and the desired thickness is achieved.
Time: 2 mins
Produced in the U.K.
6 Servings
Carton. Widely Recycled Sachet. Not Yet Recycled
6 x 27g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One golden syrup flavour sachet (27g)
|Energy
|1661kJ / 394kcal
|448kJ / 106kcal
|Fat
|6.3g
|1.7g
|Saturates
|1.0g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|69.5g
|18.8g
|Sugars
|23.7g
|6.4g
|Fibre
|10.5g
|2.8g
|Protein
|9.5g
|2.6g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1661kJ / 394kcal
INGREDIENTS: Gluten Free Oat Flakes (82%), Caster Sugar, Flavouring, Salt.
6 Servings
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One sachet (27g)
|Energy
|1661kJ / 394kcal
|448kJ / 106kcal
|Fat
|6.3g
|1.7g
|Saturates
|1.0g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|69.5g
|18.8g
|Sugars
|23.7g
|6.4g
|Fibre
|10.5g
|2.8g
|Protein
|9.5g
|2.6g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1623kJ / 386kcal
INGREDIENTS: Gluten Free Oat Flakes.
6 Servings
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One sachet (27g)
|Energy
|1623kJ / 386kcal
|438kJ / 104kcal
|Fat
|7.5g
|2.0g
|Saturates
|1.1g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|60.3g
|16.3g
|Sugars
|0.9g
|0.3g
|Fibre
|14.7g
|4.0g
|Protein
|12.0g
|3.2g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1632kJ / 387kcal
INGREDIENTS: Gluten Free Oat Flakes (77%), Caster Sugar, Dried Apple (5%), Cinnamon Powder, Salt, Flavouring.
6 Servings
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One sachet (27g)
|Energy
|1632kJ / 387kcal
|441kJ / 105kcal
|Fat
|6.4g
|1.7g
|Saturates
|1.0g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|66.9g
|18.1g
|Sugars
|14.8g
|4.0g
|Fibre
|10.8g
|2.9g
|Protein
|10.0g
|2.7g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020