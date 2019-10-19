By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Free From 6 Instant Porridge Sachets 162G

4(1)Write a review
Tesco Free From 6 Instant Porridge Sachets 162G
£ 1.80
£1.12/100g
One golden syrup flavour sachet
  • Energy448kJ 106kcal
    5%
  • Fat1.7g
    2%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars6.4g
    7%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1661kJ / 394kcal

Product Description

  • 6 Gluten free microwaveable porridge oats variety pack - 2 original, 2 golden syrup flavour, 2 apple and cinnamon.
  • Tesco Free From 6 Instant Porridge Sachets WHEAT, MILK & GLUTEN FREE We want everybody to feel free to enjoy the foods they love. That's why our Free From range champions great taste through a wide range of inspiring food so you can be sure you'll find something for any occasion. A selection of our favourite fruity and sweet porridges, made with rolled oats. Carefully Selected Grains
  • 2 Original sachets, 2 Apple & Cinnamon sachets, 2 Golden Syrup Flavour sachets.
  • We want everyone to feel free to enjoy the foods they love. That's why our Free From range champions great taste through a wide range of inspiring food - so you can be sure you'll find something for any occasion.
  • Carefully selected grains
  • Gluten, wheat & milk free
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 162G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS:

2 Original porridge oat sachets

Gluten Free Oat Flakes.

2 Golden syrup flavour porridge oat sachets

Gluten Free Oat Flakes (82%), Caster Sugar, Flavouring, Salt.

2 Apple and cinnamon porridge oat sachets

Gluten Free Oat Flakes (77%), Caster Sugar, Dried Apple (5%), Cinnamon Powder, Flavouring.

 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W / 900W 2mins 15 secs - 2mins 55 secs / 2mins - 2mins 30 secs
Pour contents of sachet into a microwavable bowl.
Fill the empty sachet to the fill line with milk, water or dairy free alternative (approximately 140ml), and pour into the oats and stir.
Microwave on full power, until the desired thickness is achieved.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after cooking.

Hob
Instructions: Empty contents of one sachet into a saucepan.
Fill the empty sachet to the fill line with milk, water or dairy free alternative (approximately 140ml), and pour into the oats and stir.
Bring to the boil.
Simmer for around 2 minutes, stirring occasionally until the liquid is absorbed and the desired thickness is achieved.
Time: 2 mins

Cooking Precautions

  • Do not reheat.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Sachet. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

6 x 27g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne golden syrup flavour sachet (27g)
Energy1661kJ / 394kcal448kJ / 106kcal
Fat6.3g1.7g
Saturates1.0g0.3g
Carbohydrate69.5g18.8g
Sugars23.7g6.4g
Fibre10.5g2.8g
Protein9.5g2.6g
Salt0.5g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
  • One sachet
    • Energy448kJ 106kcal
      5%
    • Fat1.7g
      2%
    • Saturates0.3g
      2%
    • Sugars6.4g
      7%
    • Salt0.1g
      2%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1661kJ / 394kcal

    • Carefully selected grains
    • Gluten, wheat & milk free
    • Suitable for vegans
    • 2 Original Sachets
    • 2 Apple & Cinnamon Sachets
    • 2 Golden Syrup Flavour Sachets

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Gluten Free Oat Flakes (82%), Caster Sugar, Flavouring, Salt.

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Number of uses

    6 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gOne sachet (27g)
    Energy1661kJ / 394kcal448kJ / 106kcal
    Fat6.3g1.7g
    Saturates1.0g0.3g
    Carbohydrate69.5g18.8g
    Sugars23.7g6.4g
    Fibre10.5g2.8g
    Protein9.5g2.6g
    Salt0.5g0.1g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • One sachet
    • Energy438kJ 104kcal
      5%
    • Fat2.0g
      3%
    • Saturates0.3g
      2%
    • Sugars0.3g
      0%
    • Salt0.1g
      1%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1623kJ / 386kcal

    • Carefully selected grains
    • Gluten, wheat & milk free
    • Suitable for vegans
    • 2 Original Sachets
    • 2 Apple & Cinnamon Sachets
    • 2 Golden Syrup Flavour Sachets

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Gluten Free Oat Flakes.

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Number of uses

    6 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gOne sachet (27g)
    Energy1623kJ / 386kcal438kJ / 104kcal
    Fat7.5g2.0g
    Saturates1.1g0.3g
    Carbohydrate60.3g16.3g
    Sugars0.9g0.3g
    Fibre14.7g4.0g
    Protein12.0g3.2g
    Salt0.1g0.1g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • One sachet
    • Energy441kJ 105kcal
      5%
    • Fat1.7g
      2%
    • Saturates0.3g
      2%
    • Sugars4.0g
      4%
    • Salt0.1g
      2%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1632kJ / 387kcal

    • Carefully selected grains
    • Gluten, wheat & milk free
    • Suitable for vegans
    • 2 Original Sachets
    • 2 Apple & Cinnamon Sachets
    • 2 Golden Syrup Flavour Sachets

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Gluten Free Oat Flakes (77%), Caster Sugar, Dried Apple (5%), Cinnamon Powder, Salt, Flavouring.

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Number of uses

    6 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gOne sachet (27g)
    Energy1632kJ / 387kcal441kJ / 105kcal
    Fat6.4g1.7g
    Saturates1.0g0.3g
    Carbohydrate66.9g18.1g
    Sugars14.8g4.0g
    Fibre10.8g2.9g
    Protein10.0g2.7g
    Salt0.4g0.1g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Nice but the flavours aren't that noticeable so i

4 stars

Nice but the flavours aren't that noticeable so i suggest maybe eating it with some syrup and fruit

Usually bought next

Tesco Free From Sliced White Bread 550G

£ 1.80
£0.33/100g

Vitalite Dairy Free Spread 500G

£ 1.00
£2.00/kg

Offer

Tesco Free From Pure Oat Fruit Muesli 450G

£ 2.20
£0.49/100g

Tesco Free From Penne Pasta 500G

£ 1.00
£2.00/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here