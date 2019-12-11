Cafepod 10 Capsules Livewire Lungo Coffee 55G
Product Description
- Nespresso® Compatible Lungo Livewire
- A coffee that balances strength, spice and sweetness. Livewire is bursting with energy and liveliness. Livewire is our strongest Lungo, with a powerful nutty, fruity, and a chocolatey flavour.
- Nespresso® compatible capsules
- Contents: 10 capsules containing freshly roasted and ground coffee.
- Cafepod Coffee Co. is an independent coffee company based in South London founded on a simple idea: making strong, exciting coffee for adventurous coffee drinkers. We combine great quality coffee with serious roasting expertise and a dose of originality. Try our patented new capsules which deliver a faster, fresher, better coffee.
- Packaged in protective atmosphere
- Good strong coffee
- Strength - 11
- Pack size: 55g
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Number of uses
10 Count
Recycling info
Carton. Recyclable
Name and address
- Cafépod Coffee Co.,
- London,
- SW18 4GQ.
Return to
- Cafépod Coffee Co.,
- London,
- SW18 4GQ.
- hello@cafepod.com
- 0800 954 0717
Net Contents
55g ℮
