Cafepod 10 Capsules Livewire Lungo Coffee 55G

image 1 of Cafepod 10 Capsules Livewire Lungo Coffee 55G
£ 2.00
£3.64/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Nespresso® Compatible Lungo Livewire
  • A coffee that balances strength, spice and sweetness. Livewire is bursting with energy and liveliness. Livewire is our strongest Lungo, with a powerful nutty, fruity, and a chocolatey flavour.
  • Nespresso® compatible capsules
  • Contents: 10 capsules containing freshly roasted and ground coffee.
  • Cafepod Coffee Co. is an independent coffee company based in South London founded on a simple idea: making strong, exciting coffee for adventurous coffee drinkers. We combine great quality coffee with serious roasting expertise and a dose of originality. Try our patented new capsules which deliver a faster, fresher, better coffee.
  • Packaged in protective atmosphere
  • Good strong coffee
  • Strength - 11
  • Pack size: 55g

Information

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Number of uses

10 Count

Recycling info

Carton. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Cafépod Coffee Co.,
  • London,
  • SW18 4GQ.

Return to

  • Cafépod Coffee Co.,
  • London,
  • SW18 4GQ.
  • hello@cafepod.com
  • 0800 954 0717

Net Contents

55g ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

