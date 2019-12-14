Tesco Ready To Eat Piri Piri Chicken Pieces 180G
Offer
- Energy494kJ 117kcal6%
- Fat2.2g3%
- Saturates0.5g3%
- Sugars2.0g2%
- Salt0.5g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 549kJ / 130kcal
Product Description
- Cooked, sliced, Piri Piri marinated chicken breast pieces.
- Spicy & Zesty Chicken breast marinated in a piri piri spice blend for a fiery kick
- Spicy & Zesty Chicken breast marinated in a piri piri spice blend for a fiery kick
- Pack size: 180g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Chicken Breast (87%), Sugar, Cornflour, Spices, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Rice Flour, Garlic Powder, Green Pepper, Potato Starch, Onion Powder, Parsley, Maize Starch, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Dextrose, Red Pepper, Lime Oil, Lemon Oil, Chilli, Cumin, Oregano, Spice Extracts (Capsicum, Chilli).
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: May be eaten hot or cold.
800W/900W 1 min 30 sec. Place on microwaveable plate. Heat on full power for 1 minute 30 seconds. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Cooking Precautions
- Remove all packaging.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., using chicken from the EU
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Film. Plastic not currently recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
180g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|549kJ / 130kcal
|494kJ / 117kcal
|Fat
|2.4g
|2.2g
|Saturates
|0.6g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|2.8g
|2.5g
|Sugars
|2.2g
|2.0g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.5g
|Protein
|24.0g
|21.6g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Safety information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019