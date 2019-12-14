By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Ready To Eat Piri Piri Chicken Pieces 180G

No ratings yetWrite a review
£ 3.00
£1.67/100g

Offer

1/2 of a pack
  • Energy494kJ 117kcal
    6%
  • Fat2.2g
    3%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars2.0g
    2%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 549kJ / 130kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked, sliced, Piri Piri marinated chicken breast pieces.
  • Spicy & Zesty Chicken breast marinated in a piri piri spice blend for a fiery kick
  • Pack size: 180g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Chicken Breast (87%), Sugar, Cornflour, Spices, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Rice Flour, Garlic Powder, Green Pepper, Potato Starch, Onion Powder, Parsley, Maize Starch, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Dextrose, Red Pepper, Lime Oil, Lemon Oil, Chilli, Cumin, Oregano, Spice Extracts (Capsicum, Chilli).

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: May be eaten hot or cold.
800W/900W 1 min 30 sec. Place on microwaveable plate. Heat on full power for 1 minute 30 seconds. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using chicken from the EU

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

180g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy549kJ / 130kcal494kJ / 117kcal
Fat2.4g2.2g
Saturates0.6g0.5g
Carbohydrate2.8g2.5g
Sugars2.2g2.0g
Fibre0.6g0.5g
Protein24.0g21.6g
Salt0.6g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

