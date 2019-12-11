By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

John West Steam Pot Tuna Infusions Garlic Chilli 150G

No ratings yetWrite a review
John West Steam Pot Tuna Infusions Garlic Chilli 150G
£ 2.50
£16.67/kg

Product Description

  • Tuna Flakes with a little Chilli and Garlic infused Extra Virgin Olive Oil (5%) and Spicy Red Pepper Couscous.
  • Looking for something that's easy to prepare, warm, filling and packed full of flavour? John West Steam Pots are the answer.
  • We've paired our Tuna Infusions with a pot of perfectly seasoned couscous to create a fast, filling and flavoursome lunch.
  • This one really packs a punch!
  • Ready in 5 mins
  • High protein
  • Low sugar and saturated fat
  • Free from artificial colours, flavours and preservatives
  • Suitable for pescatarians
  • Pack size: 150g
  • High protein
  • Low sugar
  • Low saturated fat

Information

Ingredients

Skipjack Tuna (43%), Dried Couscous (38%) (from Wheat), Extra Virgin Olive Oil (5%), Sugar, Spices, Dried Garlic, Red Chilli Purée, Salt, Dried Onion, Dried Bell Pepper, Dried Chilli Flakes, Herbs, Rice Flour, Carrot Powder, Yeast Extract Powder, Natural Chilli Flavour, Thickener: Guar Gum

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Nuts, Peanuts and Sesame Seeds

Storage

Keep in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.

Preparation and Usage

  • Simply add boiling water to the pot of Couscous.
  • Take care! Pot may be hot when water's been poured
  • 1 Remove the plastic lid from the couscous pot and gently peel back the seal.
  • 2 Simply add boiling water to fill line (approx. 135ml). Then give the couscous a stir. Take care not to under or overfill, we want your couscous to be perfect!
  • 3 Seal in the steam by popping the lid back on for just 5 mins.
  • 4 Add the John West Infusion with Chilli and Garlic to the hot couscous and stir. Mix in a little at a time if your prefer.
  • Enjoy!

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • John West Foods Ltd,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1BP,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Drop us a line at:
  • ahoy-there@john-west.com
  • John West Foods Ltd,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1BP,
  • UK.

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g* (as consumed)Per Product (285g)* (as consumed)
Energy612 kJ / 145 kcal1744 kJ / 414 kcal
Fat3.9g11g
(of which saturates)0.6g1.7g
Carbohydrate 17g49g
(of which sugars)1.4g4.0g
Protein9.9g28g
Salt 0.7g1.9g
*made to instruction--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

John West Steam Pot Jalapeno Mex Rice 140G

£ 2.50
£17.86/kg

Offer

John West Tuna Indian Rice Steam Pot 140G

£ 2.50
£17.86/kg

Offer

John West Tuna Sundried Tomato Pasta 140G

£ 2.50
£17.86/kg

Offer

John West Infusions Tuna Chilli & Garlic 80G

£ 1.70
£2.13/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here