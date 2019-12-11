John West Steam Pot Tuna Infusions Garlic Chilli 150G

Product Description
- Tuna Flakes with a little Chilli and Garlic infused Extra Virgin Olive Oil (5%) and Spicy Red Pepper Couscous.
- Looking for something that's easy to prepare, warm, filling and packed full of flavour? John West Steam Pots are the answer.
- We've paired our Tuna Infusions with a pot of perfectly seasoned couscous to create a fast, filling and flavoursome lunch.
- This one really packs a punch!
- Ready in 5 mins
- High protein
- Low sugar and saturated fat
- Free from artificial colours, flavours and preservatives
- Suitable for pescatarians
- Pack size: 150g
- High protein
- Low sugar
- Low saturated fat
Information
Ingredients
Skipjack Tuna (43%), Dried Couscous (38%) (from Wheat), Extra Virgin Olive Oil (5%), Sugar, Spices, Dried Garlic, Red Chilli Purée, Salt, Dried Onion, Dried Bell Pepper, Dried Chilli Flakes, Herbs, Rice Flour, Carrot Powder, Yeast Extract Powder, Natural Chilli Flavour, Thickener: Guar Gum
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Nuts, Peanuts and Sesame Seeds
Storage
Keep in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.
Preparation and Usage
- Simply add boiling water to the pot of Couscous.
- Take care! Pot may be hot when water's been poured
- 1 Remove the plastic lid from the couscous pot and gently peel back the seal.
- 2 Simply add boiling water to fill line (approx. 135ml). Then give the couscous a stir. Take care not to under or overfill, we want your couscous to be perfect!
- 3 Seal in the steam by popping the lid back on for just 5 mins.
- 4 Add the John West Infusion with Chilli and Garlic to the hot couscous and stir. Mix in a little at a time if your prefer.
- Enjoy!
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Produced for:
- John West Foods Ltd,
- Liverpool,
- L3 1BP,
- UK.
Return to
- Drop us a line at:
- ahoy-there@john-west.com
- John West Foods Ltd,
- Liverpool,
- L3 1BP,
- UK.
Net Contents
150g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g* (as consumed)
|Per Product (285g)* (as consumed)
|Energy
|612 kJ / 145 kcal
|1744 kJ / 414 kcal
|Fat
|3.9g
|11g
|(of which saturates)
|0.6g
|1.7g
|Carbohydrate
|17g
|49g
|(of which sugars)
|1.4g
|4.0g
|Protein
|9.9g
|28g
|Salt
|0.7g
|1.9g
|*made to instruction
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019