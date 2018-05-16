By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Beechwood Smoked Cheese 150G

Tesco Beechwood Smoked Cheese 150G
£ 1.29
£8.60/kg
Per 30g of cheese
  • Energy372kJ 90kcal
    5%
  • Fat7.2g
    10%
  • Saturates4.7g
    24%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1240kJ / 299kcal

Product Description

  • Smoked medium fat processed hard cheese with butter.
  • smoked over beechwood for a delicate flavour
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

Ingredients Cheese (Milk) (79%), Butter (Milk), Water, Emulsifying Salts (Sodium Polyphosphate, Disodium Phosphate).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Germany, using milk from the EU

Number of uses

5 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1240kJ / 299kcal372kJ / 90kcal
Fat24.0g7.2g
Saturates15.8g4.7g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein20.7g6.2g
Salt3.3g1.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

